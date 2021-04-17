Of course, the new rules will come with a few catches.

In terms of public transportation, what you have access to is dependent on where you live. Naturally, some folks prefer to take matters into their own hands, or out of necessity, to purchase and travel by car, motorbike, and/or breakfast bus. And with the advent of new transportation technology, such as electric bicycles, electric scooters, and Segways, Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) has decided to move forward in re-writing the rules for smaller electric vehicles, while also unbanning the Segway from public roads.

Previously, the rules which applied to your electric non-automobile vehicle depended on what kind you had. For example, Segways were only permitted in designated areas, typically a park, and one had to have a driver’s license to operate one, whereas electric scooters could not be ridden if they exceeded a speed of 15 kilometres per hour (9.3 miles per hour).

However, with new considerations underway, the NPA is currently determining what regulations stay and which ones get revised. So far, the NPA has chosen to sort smaller electric vehicles into three categories, each with their own specific guidelines. The categories are vehicles which travel at least or below 6 kilometres per hour (3.7 miles per hour), vehicles which travel at least or below 15 kilometres per hour, and vehicles which travel over 15 kilometres per hour .

For the first category, vehicles which travel at least or below 6 kilometres per hour, these are allowed on sidewalks and don’t require a driver’s license. Curiously enough, they also include self-moving vehicles such as mobility support and automatic delivery robots.

For the second category, vehicles which travel at least or below 15 km/hr, including Segways and electric scooters, are now operable without a driver’s license. Furthermore, folks can choose to either ride them in designated bike lanes or even car lanes. However, once your electric, two-wheeled vehicle hits past that 15-kilometres-per-hour range, then you need a license, plus you can only drive in car lanes.

While these new considerations are only from the NPA’s interim report, a report with the finalized regulations should be available by March 2022. For the time being, if you gotta zoom on your electric bike or scooter, strap on your helmet and do it safely!

