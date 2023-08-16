The aim is to make good ol’ fashioned letter writing fun again.
It seems Japan Post Service can offer something for everyone nowadays–from Japanese-smelling watches, to Pokémon card stamps, and to figurines of post boxes–and now they have events for the youth to enjoy!
Japan Post Service will hold a popup event in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood called Zukkyun♡Post Office (“zukkyun” meaning “a shock to the heart”). The event will take place from August 17 to 30 at event space Hz – Shibuya, and entry is totally free.
It features five fun main attractions, merch, and collaborations with illustrators, aimed at young Gen Z-ers, all with one goal: conveying your thoughts to the ones you love, paper-style.
Event 1: Heartbeat♡Heart Letters
The first event planned is called Heartbeat♡Heart Letters, where you can only complete a message by having it sent to you. You’re given two pieces of stationery, each with a half-heart design. You give one half to the person you want to complete the letter, and after writing your own half to them, you mail it to yourself. When the other person mails their half to you, you can complete the letter.
Event 2: Secret♡Confession Letters
The second event, Secret♡Confession Letters, is just that: writing the feelings you can’t express to someone you’re thinking about on a letter and hanging it up anonymously on a wall with hundreds of other confessions. Sometimes it feels good to let it out, you know?
Event 3: Colorful♡Fan Letters
The third event is called Colorful♡Fan Letters, meant to be written to your “oshi” (idols and artists you admire). The stationery and pens available for writing letters while inside the space come in many different colors so fans can match their oshi’s signature color. There are even colorful stamps that can be used in-store!
Event 4: Zukkyun♡Stamp Puri
Zukkyun♡Stamp Puri is the fourth event, in which you can make real postage stamps from purikura you take at the event! You can choose from eight different colors.
Event 5: Colorful♡Packing
And the fifth event, Colorful♡Packing, is a gift wrapping station you can use freely to wrap gifts for your oshi, friends, and other loved ones. It doesn’t cost anything to wrap the gift, but you do need to pay to send it.
Besides the five events, there’s plenty of merch for sale! First up are some postcards you can buy made specially for the event by three talented illustrators. They’ll be sold for 300 yen (US$2.07) each.
▼ By illustrator Matsuya Maika
▼ By illustrator Meyoco
▼ By illustrator mame
▼ Also in the lineup are keychains, tote bags, t-shirts, masking tape, and ball pens.
You can also earn prizes if you’re willing to go the extra mile! For instance, you can get a glass bottle of soda with the event’s design by posting about the event on social media with the event’s official hashtag: ＃ズッキュン郵便局.
▼ Aren’t the labels adorable?
▼ And if you fill out a questionnaire, you can get a limited edition sticker sheet.
So if you love Japanese post offices, free events, or just spreading love, stop by between August 17 and 30!
Venue information
Hz – Shibuya
Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho 4-3 1F
東京都渋谷区宇田川町4-3 1F
Open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (last entry 6:50 p.m.)
*only open 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on August 17
Sources and images: PR Times, JP Post Service
