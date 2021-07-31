Veteran voice actor orders everyone to stay safe during state of emergency.

There’s an odd dual-reality to the mood in Japan these days. On the one hand, the Tokyo Olympics finally being underway, even without spectators, is contributing to a sort of “We did it!” atmosphere. That feeling, coupled with proceeding vaccinations, is no doubt instilling a sense in some people that the country is past the worst of the pandemic.

On the other hand, Japan is seeing its highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections ever, and much of the country’s population is yet to get its first vaccination shot, let alone its second. Tokyo is currently under a government-declared state of emergency, and that status is expected to be expanded to other prefectures that are experiencing infection surges.

But with the festive energy that the Olympics and summer vacation season are providing, some people are finding it hard to abide by social distancing recommendations. So here with a reminder is veteran voice actor Akio Otsuka, whose roles include video game series Metal Gear Solid’s Solid Snake and Naked Snake/Big Boss, with a reminder.

２回目ワクチン接種終了



緊急事態宣言下にある事を忘れるな

重ねて言う



緊急事態宣言下 なう！ — 大塚 明夫 (@AkioOtsuka) July 29, 2021

“Second vaccination shot complete.

Do not forget that we’re currently in a state of emergency.

Repeat – state of emergency now in effect!”

Dutiful Twitter followers were quick to reply with the respectful decorum due to their commanding officer.

Yes sir! Boss (“｀д´)ゞ

“Yes sir, Big Boss!”

“Great work, Boss! The rest of us are ready to carry out our part of the mission next, so get some rest.”

“This is HQ. Understood. Stand by for further vaccination squad deployment. Commence Mission Destroy the Coronavirus!”

“The mission is to maintain social distance, keep your mask equipped, and return home safely with the vaccine inside of you.”

Others posted fond reembraces that even in-game, Big Boss was a proponent of vaccines.

Stay safe, Japan. Boss’ orders.

Source: Twitter/@AkioOtsuka

Top image ©SoraNews24

