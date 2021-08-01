Showing off a part of Japan’s music culture.

We were excited during the opening ceremony for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when we heard some of our favorite tunes from classic video games being played as athletes marched out.

And now it seems as though whoever is in charge of the background music is keeping things going strong, by having anime themes playing for certain events!

▼ Here’s the opening to Attack on Titan, “Guren no Yumiya,” which is pretty appropriate seeing as it translates to “Crimson Bow and Arrow.”

▼ The original for anyone who’s somehow managed to never hear it.

▼ The opening for Demon Slayer, “Gurenge” by LiSA, during more of the archery portion.

Interestingly, it translates to “Crimson Flower,” keeping the same color as the last one.

▼ And here’s the opening for comparison.

▼ Probably the most sports-appropriate one so far, the opening to the basketball anime Slam Dunk playing during the women’s basketball event.

▼ Ahh, that nostalgic 90s anime opening goodness!

▼ And “Hikari Are,” the opening for the volleyball anime Haikyuu!! which was also appropriately played during the men’s volleyball event.

▼ The original opening. Be wary of getting significantly pumped up while watching.

▼ There were also some more obscure ones, like the “Ultrasaurus Awakens Theme” from Zoids Chaotic Century here during a post-medal ceremony interview.

▼ Hear it starting around 1:05 here.

▼ Even Kugutsu Uta Ura Mite Chiru” from Ghost in the Shell 2 during women’s judo.

Aujourd'hui pour la finale de judo féminin des moins de 52kg nous avons eu droit au thème "Kugutsu Uta Uramite Chiru" du Film Ghost in the Shell mais dans la version tiré du second opus "Innocence"https://t.co/atkBeer7Vg

La vidéo de ce moment. ❤️❤️🤗 #GhostInTheShell #kenjikawai pic.twitter.com/uxroi061yz — Vany🕹️🎮⌨️🖱️❤️💙💚 (@Vanykiba) July 25, 2021

▼ Listen to the original around 0:54 here.

Here’s how Japanese netizens reacted to seeing some of their favorite themes during the Olympics:

“Ghost in the Shell during judo? What the…?!”

“Hearing Zoids during the Olympics blurred reality for me.”

“I’m not sure what to think about hearing anime during the Olympics.”

“I mean what were they supposed to play? J-pop?”

“Most people don’t even know where the songs are from, so I think it’s fine.”

“These are songs that people grew up hearing, so they’re going to use them in lots of different places when they can.”

We have to say, we agree that using the songs is a fun way to express and share Japanese culture, and for those in the know, it’s a lot of fun.

The only danger is that now we have an expectation of more anime music, so we’d better get some good soundtracks for the rest of the events to come. I mean, swimming is almost over and as far as we know, there still haven’t been any Free! references.

Or maybe we can just get some epic anime background music for all of the reporters from countries all around the world when they finally figured out how to open convenience store rice balls.

