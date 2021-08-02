Use Moshi Moshi Rooms for your next Harajuku stay!

If you’ve heard anything about Japan, you’ve probably heard about Harajuku, the Tokyo fashion hub for anything cute and zany. Characterized by bright colors and kawaii characters, like singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu‘s style or the decorations at the famous Harajuku Kawaii Monster Cafe, the Harajuku aesthetic is considered a genre all its own.

If that’s your style, then you’ll want to plan to stay at Moshi Moshi Rooms the next time you’re in Tokyo! Designed by Asobi System, a company that makes it their mission to promote Harajuku culture to the rest of the world, their rooms are the epitome of Harajuku style. In fact, they’ve just unveiled their newest room design: the Harajuku.

This room is exactly what you would picture a room called “Harajuku” to look like. Painted and decorated with tones of baby blue and hot pink, entering this room is like stepping into the world of a children’s book.

With a dramatic entrance…

…And a bedroom and living room filled with colorful furniture and decorations…

This room is guaranteed to cheer up even the grumpiest of travelers.

It’s equipped with a nice and spacious queen-sized bed, plus a sofa bed and a blow-up mattress, so it has room for four people to comfortably stay.

It’s also outfitted with a bathroom fully stocked with amenities, a washlet toilet, and a kitchenette with a microwave, mini-fridge, cutlery, and even a hot plate, so it’s got everything you’ll need for your stay.

Everything, even down the plates and cups, is so cute and colorful! We might just want to live there.

The Harajuku room usually rents for 40,000 yen per night (US$365), but right now they’re offering a special summer vacation rate of 31,900 yen. And if the Harajuku room isn’t available for the night you want, don’t worry! Moshi Moshi Rooms has a total of four rooms available for rent on Airbnb: the brand new Harajuku room, the cherry blossom-themed Sakura room, the Origami room, and the Dosukoi room, which is themed on Japanese public baths.

All are located in the super convenient Harajuku area, so if you’re looking for a fun place to stay while visiting Tokyo or even a place for a cute staycation or party, definitely check out the Moshi Moshi Rooms!

