Aromatherapy…a free eye mask…soothing music…a relaxing drink. This could be the best way to get home!

Let’s face it: life can be exhausting, and based on the number of people who nod off on the train on the way home, we’re not the only ones who need a good rest at the end of the day. Luckily, there’s now a service for that in Japan! Why not end your day with a ride in a “Neochiru Taxi”–the “Nap Taxi”? It’s fully outfitted to make for a comfortable snooze spot, and will even take you home for free!

The Neochiru Taxi is running around Tokyo for a short time, only until September 3, which has been deemed by the Japanese pun gods as “Sleep Day”, seeing as 9 sounds like “Gu” and 3 is pronounced “suri”, creating the words “Good Sleep”.

Produced by the company behind Chill Out, a drink that has four different calming ingredients to aid in relaxation, the special taxi runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to help you get ready for bed on your way home after a long day.

All passengers will be provided with an ice-cold can of Chill Out, but inside you’ll also get to enjoy the effects of relaxing aromatherapy, selected and developed by AI technology. A calming movie and gentle music will make you nice and sleepy, while a free disposable eye mask will help soothe your tired eyes.

All that, combined with the lull of the car driving down the street, are sure to put you into a nice sleep. There’s even a charging port for your smartphone, so you don’t have to worry about losing power. Take a stress-free commute home with the Neochiru Taxi, and be ready to tumble into bed after.

You can find the Noechiru Taxi at the taxi stand in front of the Ginza Line at Shibuya Station, and it will take you anywhere within the 23 wards of Tokyo, absolutely for free! If you’re working overtime late into the night, it’s kind of nice to think you could just hop in a car and take a nap, waking up only when you arrive at your front door.

If you’re not in the Shibuya area you can also call the taxi to wherever you are, but that’s only available between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., and you may not always get one depending on car availability and traffic conditions. Still, it’s a great service that you should absolutely take advantage of while it’s available!

For really stressful days, we also recommend this hand gesture that’s supposed to automatically make you relax. Every little bit helps when you’ve been working long into the night!

Source, images: PR Times

