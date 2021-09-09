Tiny cabin makes big dreams come true.

With teleworking and travel restrictions becoming the new normal, more people than ever are staying at home. This makes it the perfect time to redecorate or maybe even finally build that garden shed or studio – but why build a shed when you can buy a prefabricated log house instead?

That’s what Japanese household goods specialty store LOFT is offering with their new Mini Log House, which is priced at a very affordable 478,000 yen (US$4,352.38).

The new mini cabin was created in collaboration with log home building company Big Box, who have a number of designs on their books, ranging from the very big to the very small. This particular design takes its inspiration from Big Box’s Lion model, and because the company is happy to add design features requested by clients, the Loft model boasts the addition of a broader roof, a porch, a larger side window, and a set of stairs.

Loft’s Mini Log House has the same layout as the Lion model, with one interior room measuring 3.63 tatami mats (approximately 6 square metres [64.6 feet]). The additional porch adds an extra 1.2 x 2 metres of extra space to relax in.

The new model can be viewed at Loft’s Nature Grand Life event being held on the first floor of their flagship Shibuya store from 6 September to 6 October. There, you’ll also be able to step inside Big Box’s regular Lion model and also their Calera model, two of their best-selling “garden houses”.

▼ The Calera model is smaller than the Lion.

According to Loft, their one-storey mini log house is easy enough for even beginners to assemble. And while you’ll need to have an outdoor area or plot of land on which to assemble it, it’s still relatively compact, providing you with the perfect space to indulge in hobbies or telework without interruptions. It’s also ideal as a children’s playroom, or a place to staycay and imagine you’re off on holiday in the Swiss Alps.

If you don’t have the space or the budget for a log house, Loft has some other goods on offer as part of their Nature Grand Life campaign celebrating outdoor living. There’s the compact “Portable Pizza Oven Kabuto” for 32,780 yen…

▼ The Terzo charcoal barbecue (27,500 yen) from Italian kitchen lifestyle brand Boretti.

The DOD Good Rack Sofa (11,000 yen), which doubles as a shelf for extra storage when packed away in the back of the car.

And the height-adjustable DOD Good Rack Table (11,000 yen), which boasts a huge amount of storage space.

Despite all the items on offer, we still can’t tear our eyes away from Loft’s Mini Log House. We can just picture ourselves enjoying a glass of bubbly on the porch as the sun sets in summer, or sipping on a hot tea inside during winter, safe from the rain and snow outside.

While the Mini Log House is designed to be used as a garden hideaway, if you’re in the market for a tiny home you can actually live in, there are plenty of those on the market as well!

Store information

Shibuya Loft / 渋谷ロフト

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Udagawacho 21-1 Loft Market 1F

東京都渋谷区宇田川町21-1 ロフトマーケット1階

Hours: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.

Website

Sources: Big Box, PR Times

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Big Box (1, 2, 3)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!



[ Read in Japanese ]