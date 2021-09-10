Creator of Inyasha, Ranma 1/2, and other hits shows where she draws, her amazing home library, and incredibly merch collection.
Having made her professional debut in 1978, manga creator Rumiko Takahashi’s career stretches back to long before the birth of online social media, or even home Internet service. But Takahashi, whose amazing body of work includes Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, Maison Ikkoku, and Urusei Yatsura, joined Twitter recently, and she spent a good chunk of the summer giving fans a tour of her home via her account.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 30, 2021
地下にはすごい数のフィギュアが。1体ずつ高橋先生が並べたそうです！ pic.twitter.com/kFTSl8KU1P
It’s not a complete walk-through, as we don’t see such mundane locations as Takahashi’s kitchen or living room. What we do see, though, are the things that are of the most interest to fans, such as the manga master’s workspace and her veritable museum of merchandise and memorabilia from her decades’ worth of hits, starting with one of those incredible life-size Lum statues standing in her entryway, greeting visitors and later seeing them off.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 16, 2021
高橋先生のご自宅・仕事場で発見したお宝等を、不定期でちょっとずつお見せしちゃいます！
第一弾は、玄関でお出迎えしてくれる、等身大のラムちゃん！家に入った瞬間、目が合って嬉しいです。 pic.twitter.com/yS6qo0l834
As we’ve mentioned before, Takahashi has an absolutely insane work schedule, and as a result much of the creative process takes place in her home, with this being her personal drawing desk.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 20, 2021
仕事机です。右下は、最近見た映画のメモだそうです。 pic.twitter.com/ofgW247EXc
▼ Her screentone supply. Oh, and that’s only a partial look, as she’s got at least one more shelf full of different varieties.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 21, 2021
トーンの種類も豊富。写真に入り切りませんでしたが、トーン棚はまだまだありました！ pic.twitter.com/6GYA1ZWwEV
Between Inuyasha and Mao, Takahashi has had plenty of occasion to draw swordfights, and so she actually keeps a replica katana around the house for reference (and that’s Takahashi herself holding it in the photo).
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 26, 2021
MAO、犬夜叉で刀を描く時に参考にしている模造刀。構えているのは高橋先生です！ pic.twitter.com/Inl65GvHVn
Other essential equipment: the cakes and crackers of the home office snack corner!
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 25, 2021
お菓子コーナー！ pic.twitter.com/Q2AxlQgCMG
As you might expect for someone of her level of professional success, Takahashi lives in a rather spacious residence, and even has a basement, very much a rarity for Japanese homes. Head on down there, and you’ll find an expansive library.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 13, 2021
地下にはなんと書庫も！ pic.twitter.com/FsLs1EHnZ8
Along with novels and references books, Takahashi also has a gigantic collection of back issues of publisher Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday manga anthology magazine, the serialization home of her biggest hits.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 20, 2021
サンデーのバックナンバー！反対側の棚にも入ってます。すごい冊数で圧巻…！ pic.twitter.com/6Box6dmUN5
Something that’s sure to warm the hearts of Takahashi’s worldwide fanbase is that she also has whole shelves full of the foreign-language versions of her manga.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 19, 2021
海外版も棚にいっぱい！ pic.twitter.com/MKzLenqri1
And then there’s the treasure trove of plushies, figures, and other memorabilia.
▼ Ranma 1/2’s little pig P-chan remains one of the all-time great anime stuffed animals.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 3, 2021
ぬいぐるみコーナー。Pちゃんがいっぱいいました。 pic.twitter.com/rw3nRVv8s5
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 31, 2021
バッジもたくさん。 pic.twitter.com/HUchgfCsSy
Rare items include special figures of Lum, who’s got a fondness for tiger-striped clothing, carrying a flag in support of the Hanshin Tigers professional baseball team…
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 10, 2021
フィギュアコーナーの続きです。ラムちゃん✕阪神タイガーズのコラボフィギュア、可愛いです！ pic.twitter.com/myiJ6gYDOW
…this awesome Kirara hanging from the ceiling…
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 8, 2021
天井には雲母が…！大きいです。こたつねこの上らへんを飛んでます。 pic.twitter.com/TIaYDT6oPw
…a Maison Ikkoku surfboard…
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 4, 2021
『めぞん一刻』のサーフボード…！スピリッツの表紙になってるものですね。 pic.twitter.com/6KG6bsL1pJ
…and a one-of-a-kind Inuyasha figure with shining Tessaiga blade, made to commemorate the manga’s completion in 2008.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 17, 2021
犬夜叉完結記念の特製フィギュア。世界に１体しかないそうです…！冥道残月破が綺麗ですね。 pic.twitter.com/Eg8GXRh4EQ
Another completely unique piece is a full-scale sign for Ranma’s Tendo Dojo of Anything-Goes Martial Arts (or School of Indiscriminate Grappling, for original-localization loyalists), which was actually made by a fan and given to Takahashi as a gift.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) August 2, 2021
『らんま１／２』の岡持ちと道場の看板！看板はファンの方からいただいたそうです。完成度が高い… pic.twitter.com/ZvVh83DcmS
Speaking of things presented to Takahashi, there’s also a place of honor on her wall for her Medal of Honor with Purple Ribbon, awarded to her last year by the Japanese government for her artistic contributions and accomplishments.
【るーみっく お家ツアー！】— 高橋留美子情報 (@rumicworld1010) July 18, 2021
リビングに入ると、紫綬褒章が…！！メダルが眩しいです。 pic.twitter.com/KlCYFeoMnD
Takahashi recently brought the tour to an unofficial close, but says she’ll be back with more inside looks if she finds any more “treasures” to share, and we have a hunch there are a whole lot more within the Rumic world inside her house.
