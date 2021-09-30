Jellyfish and Halloween go together like peanut butter and jellyfish.

With the concept of Halloween still in its relative infancy in Japan, it’s interesting to see what directions people take it here, such as with the creatively uncreative “Mundane Halloween” contests. Sometimes the ideas get a little weird though, like Sumida Aquarium, who decided to add jellyfish to the holiday.

I mean, can you believe it? I’m not sure what they think a pumpkin-shaped, see-through animal that floats around like a ghost has to do with Halloween, but okay.

The main event of the Jellyfish and Halloween event will be the Tokyo aquarium’s Kaleidoscope Tunnel. This 50-meter (164-foot) corridor is normally lined with eight jellyfish tanks and about 5,000 mirrors to give the effect of being surrounded in jellies, but from 1 to 31 October it will be made over in a spooky holiday theme.

The background of tanks will feature haunted mansions and forests with the jellyfish doing what they do best by floating around in an ethereal way. Halloween music will also be piped into the Kaleidoscope Tunnel to help complete the atmosphere.

In addition to the tunnel, Sumida Aquarium will also start the “Seven Mysteries of Jellyfish” display. This teaches us some of the more mysterious aspects of jellyfish biology such as their bodies being full of “eyes” and the fact that they have no heart – which might explain why they can never make the football team.

And with an interest in jellyfish knowledge piqued, it’s time to head upstairs to the Kurage Kurabe (“Jellyfish Comparison”) Workshop. Here, participants can make their own jellyfish mobiles and learn even more about these fascinating creatures’ anatomies between species.

And if you have the time, you can take your mobile back to the tunnel and make an all-jellyfish reenactment of the new Candyman movie.

It’s still too early to tell if the notion of Halloween jellyfish will catch on or not, but Sumida Aquarium certainly makes a strong case for them. It might be for the best too, since we’ll need something to replace the impending gap in toy joke knives during future holiday seasons.

Event information

Jellyfish and Halloween / クラゲとハロウィン

Sumida Aquarium / すみだ水族館

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage 1-1-2, Tokyo SkyTree Toan, Soramachi 5F, 6F

東京都墨田区押上一丁目1番2号 東京スカイツリータウン・ソラマチ5F・6F

1 October – 31 October. 2021

Website

Source, images: PR Times

