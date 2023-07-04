The perfect pirate party.

Even though the manga and anime One Piece has been going for a very, very long time, it appears to be going stronger than ever with all kinds of major events from Times Square takeovers to burgers at McDonald’s and a live-action Netflix show.

And the culmination of all these things past, present, and future can be found on One Piece Day, which – despite its name – is a two-day event held at Tokyo Big Sight. This year it will be held on 21 and 22 July and be jam-packed with all kinds of news, appearances, and other treats for fans.

The first day will feature a showing of One Piece Film: Red in which the audience is encouraged to cheer and interact with the film alongside hundreds of like-minded fans. In addition, Kaori Nazuka, who provided the voice of Uta, and comedy duo Shimofuri Myojo, who were responsible for the voices of two of the Jellyfish Pirates, will hold a Q&A session.

The second day will feature a visit from key cast members Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), and Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji). They will be joined a little later in the evening by Megumi Han and Hiro Shimono, the voices of Otama and Momonosuke respectively, to do a live read and give a behind-the-scenes look at the Land of Wano arc.

Also scheduled is a live face-to-face championship showdown on the popular smartphone game One Piece Bounty Rush. Fans of the official trading card game can also check out the One Piece Card Game Information Bureau segment. Those in attendance will also get a bunch of free swag and a chance to buy a range of One Piece goods before they even hit the stores.

It’s sure to be a huge event for One Piece fans in the Tokyo area, but the great news is that you don’t even have to be there to check it out. Both days will be livestreamed on YouTube and also feature live English interpretation for the first time ever. Sadly but understandably, this does not include the showing of One Piece Film: Red, but does include the guest speakers that evening.

Still, there’s a whole lot to enjoy and look forward to in observance of this, the most holy of manga-related holidays. A lot of the things planned are still under wraps, but there’s also quizzes and a special musical performance planned, as well as announcements on plans for the future of all things One Piece, and if the past year has been any indication, they’re probably going to be really big.

Event information

One Piece Day 2023

Address: Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Ariake 3-11-1

東京都江東区有明3−11−1

Website

Day 1: 21 July, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Livestream Channel

Day 2: 22 July, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Livestream Channel

Images: ©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, ToeiAnimation

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!