You don’t have to go digging into the earth to find them, either.

Not long ago both our game-loving hearts and sweets-craving stomachs were happy to learn that we could walk to the store and buy real-world Animal Crossing star fragments to eat as a snack. We devoured our whole bag pretty quickly, and now we’ve got our sights set on yet another mouthwatering game-collectable-to-edible-in-reality crossover from a beloved Nintendo franchise.

To celebrate the recent remake releases of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl a special pop-up store is opening inside the Shibuya Parco shopping center in downtown Tokyo. Called the Burishai Fes Pop-up Store (“Burishai” being the Japanese fan nickname for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl), among the items on sale will be boxes of Spheres, as seen in the games’ Grand Underground area.

Within the games, these colorful gemstones can be exchanged for items to furnish and defend the player’s subterranean Secret Base. The real-world version, though, can be exchanged for energy to power your body, as they’re an assortment of agar sugar candies.

Despite the childlike whimsy of the Pokémon games, the Spheres have elegantly mature flavors, with the red ones made with blackcurrant liqueur, the green ones pear liqueur, and the pink ones a mixture of peach and coconut liqueur (the white and blue Spheres are mint flavored).

▼ There’s no mention of alcohol content for the finished product, though, so it seems like they’re fine for all ages.

On the other hand, if you prefer a more straightforward sweetness for your sweets, the Burishai Fes Pop-up Store will also be offering Pochama meringue cakes and icing cookies modeled after the popular B-Side Label line of Pokémon stickers.

Prices range from 1,566 yen (US$13.60) for the cakes and cookies to 3,348 yen for the Sphere candy. The Burishai Fes Pop-up Store will be open from January 2 to 12, and during that period the Pokémon sweets lineup can also be purchased through Parco’s online store here. And if you want a Diamond and Pearl treat for your ears too, don’t forget about this.

