Cozy Corner unveils a mini-Pokédex’s worth of adorable Pokémon desserts.

Variety is the figurative name of the game in the Pokémon franchise. Even if you’re not aiming for full-on caught-em-all Pokémon Master status, any capable trainer knows that it’s important to acquire a Pokémon roster of diverse Types and skill sets, so that you’re prepared for anything that an opponent might throw out against you in battle.

And you knew where else diversity can be extremely desirable? Desserts.

Japanese bakery chain Cozy Corner has a penchant for nine-piece cake sets, and this time they’re drawing from the ample inspiration available in the Pokédex. Starting at the center of the above photo we’ve got a Pikachu cake, banana-flavored and loaded with popping candy to recrate the tingle of his Thunderbolt attack.

Also part of the set are Psyduck, whose confusion perhaps stems from the complexity of the lemon tea whipped cream…

…Jigglypuff, a tart made of strawberry custard (“purin” being both the Japanese word for custard and Jigglypuff’s name in Japan)…

…a chocolate caramel Eevee, complete with little Poké Ball cookie…

…a blueberry cream Ditto, with chocolate sauce facial features…

…a “soda” (citrus cider) Piplup, with a bit of extra mousse to recreate the Bubble Beam attack…

…a Bulbasaur roll cake, with the flavors of muscat grape and yogurt…

…Gengar, who bends the rules by escaping the bounds of cake-dom with what Cozy Corner describes as “a gelatin with a suspicious aura” and the taste of peach and grape…

…and, finally, Charizard, unleashing a Flamethrower attack of mango whipped cream.

▼ And yes, even the box they come in is cute.

Of course, no single Pokémon species is as adored as Pikachu, and so the face of the franchise’s face also is the muse for a larger, but still individual-sized, cake.

This isn’t just a scaled-up version of the Pikachu confection from the nine-piece set. Instead, it’s a sponge cake with a custard cream topping and inner layers of whipped cream and caramel sauce.

However, all of those delicious cream fillings and mousse toppings mean that these cakes probably won’t keep very long or travel long distances very well. So if you’re, for instance, looking for souvenirs to being back from a trip to Japan, the more practical option might be one of Cozy Corner’s new sets of Pokémon cookies, madeleines, and financiers.

The eight-madeleine Eeeve Friends and 12-piece Party Box set, which also has edible illustration cookies and Poké Ball-shaped financiers, are both eye-catching, but the sturdiest, and easiest to reuse, container comes with the 10-piece Pikachu Can set.

The cake set and individual Pikachu cake are priced at 3,654 yen (US$23) and 777 yen, respectively, while the baked goods bundles are 864, 1,512 and 1,890. While pre-purchases aren’t explicitly required, between limited in-store quantities and the perennial popularity of all things Pokémon, reservations are the smart strategy and can be made through the Cozy Corner website here as of April 5 and until May 2, with in-store pickup dates available between April 10 and May 7.

Source: Cozy Corner, PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Cozy Corner, PR Times

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