Learn secrets about one of Japan’s most famous producers at this magical exhibition.

Back in 2019, we got to visit an exhibition dedicated to Studio Ghibli’s co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki, which was full of enchanting exhibits for fans of Studio Ghibli to enjoy. The exhibition, called “Toshio Suzuki and Studio Ghibli Exhibition” featured a collection of art and calligraphy from Suzuki, who was at the producing helm of such Ghibli classics like Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

The exhibition was originally held back in 2019 in Tokyo’s Kanda Myojin Shrine and was so successful that it was also held in Nagasaki and Kyoto. After a three year break it has returned once more, with two brand new exhibits on display.

▼ The poster for the exhibition features Chihiro from Spirited Away.

The theme of the exhibition this time is “Words that Inspired Toshio Suzuki“, with a new exhibit being a huge bookshelf with over 8,800 books in it. Each of the books is believed to have influenced Suzuki in some way, so fans can gain a rare insight into what kinds of works shaped the producer’s way of thinking.

The exhibit has the look and feel of Suzuki’s “hideout” spot Rengaya, where he broadcasts his radio series from.

▼ The exhibit also feels like an old time-y bookstore, which book lovers are sure to appreciate.

Another new exhibit is the Bath House area, which features a huge motif of the Bath House from Spirited Away. Of course, no Spirited Away bath scene is complete without the Ootori-Sama relaxing in the tub.

The Toshio Suzuki and Studio Ghibli exhibition will also feature in the Kyoto Culture Museum from April, but the Bath House exhibit will be exclusive to the Tokyo venue. Tickets for the Tokyo exhibition will go on sale from April.

The ambassador for the exhibition is Karen Takizawa, a model, actress and self-professed fan of Suzuki, with friend of Suzuki and renowned storyteller Matsunojo Kanda serving as the vocal guide.

If our trip to the exhibition on its initial run is anything to go by, the Toshio Suzuki and Studio Ghibli Exhibition is sure to be a magical experience that Ghibli fans will love.

Exhibit Information

Warehouse Terrada B&C Hall/E Hall

神田明神 文化交流館「EDOCCO」内 神田明神ホール

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinagawa-ku, Higashi-Shinagawa, 2-1-3

東京都品川区東品川2-1-3

Dates: 1 July – 7 September

Admission: 1,800 yen (adults), 1,100 yen (children)

Website

Source: PR Times

Images: PR Times, Toshio Suzuki and Studio Ghibli Exhibition

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

