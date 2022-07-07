Immerse yourself in the world of Studio Ghibli, literally and figuratively.

Back in 2019, the “Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition” made its debut in Tokyo, and since then it’s travelled to a number of locations, including Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Kyoto.

During its travels, new exhibits have been added, including 8,800-plus books read by Suzuki over his 73 years of life, making it bigger and better than ever.

▼ The book section is modelled after Suzuki’s private hideaway, Rengaya, and is designed to inspire visitors to read more.

Now, for the first time in three years, the exhibition is returning to Tokyo, and in addition to the new exhibits, there’ll be a brand new, never-before-seen area dedicated to the world of Spirited Away.

This lantern-filled space aims to help visitors slip into the world of the “Aburaya” bathhouse run by Yubaba, who makes an appearance here in a big way.

While the giant Yubaba/Zeniba display above made its debut at the original exhibition in 2019, and has since wowed crowds at other exhibition sites, there are a couple of new areas here that are making their debut for the first time.

The most noticeable new addition is the Aburaya Annex itself, which received a visit from Suzuki and No Face during the pre-opening celebrations held on 30 June.

This is where you’ll find some new gems, including a corner set up to look like one of the food stalls from the movie, complete with a bowl filed with that infamous mystery food.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to interact with No Face via a couple of augmented reality screens.

When you stand in front of the screen, you’ll be able to see yourself as No Face, and save photos of the image by scanning a QR code with your phone.

The most exciting new exhibit, however, is the foot bath, where visitors can soak their toes beside a group of Otori-Sama, who sit in an overflowing tub, just as they do the movie.

Image: Studio Ghibli

The foot bath experience is available only to those who purchase special “benefit tickets” in advance, with an original tenugui washcloth included in the deal.

▼ Watch until the end to see the washcloth!

We thought we’d seen it all when we first visited the exhibition in 2019, but the new Spirited Away section is definitely making us want to visit again. It’s only open to the public until 7 September, though, so be sure to book a ticket now to avoid missing out, and if you’d like to dip your feet into the foot bath, those tickets cost 2,600 yen (US$19.21) for adults, and can be purchased from Lawson or NTV News Zero Tickets.

Exhibition Information

Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition / 鈴木敏夫とジブリ展

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinagawa-ku, Higashi-Shinagawa, 2-1-3, Tokyo Tennozu Warehouse Terrada B&C Hall/E Hall

東京都品川区東品川2-1-3 神田明神 文化交流館「EDOCCO」内 神田明神ホール

Hours: Pre-reserved time slots available from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (last admission 7:30 p.m.)

Dates: 1 July – 7 September

Admission: 1,800 yen (adults), 1,500 yen (high school students), 1,100 yen (children)

Tickets that include admission plus foot bath and towel: 2,600 yen (adults), 2,300 yen (high school students), 1,900 yen (children)

Source and images: PR Times, unless otherwise stated

