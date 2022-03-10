It’s like a dungeon quest, but anyone who finds this special door can enjoy the cheap meals hidden behind it.
There are a lot of hidden places tucked away in quiet corners of Japan that only become known through word-of-mouth, and that includes staff cafeterias.
Despite their name, a lot of these staff cafeterias are also open to the public — that is, if the public can find them, as the cheap meals they offer make them closely guarded secrets that those in the know don’t want to share outside their inner circles.
Well, we’re breaking protocol by sharing one of these secret cafeterias with you today, so if you’re ready to keep a secret, let’s head on over to this hidden spot, located at Nankai Namba Station in Osaka.
This staff cafeteria, or “shain shokudo” as they’re known in Japan, is designed to be used by rail staff, so it’s located deep inside the station. However, as we mentioned earlier, members of the public can also use the cafeteria, but as it’s located past the ticket gate you’ll need to head to the 2F Central Gate first and speak to the staff member at the Koya Line ticket gate.
Once you tell the staff that you want to use the cafeteria, by saying something like “shainshokudo wo riyoushitai desu” (“I’d like to use the staff cafeteria”), they’ll give you an admission pass that lets you walk through the ticket gates without having to pay the usual 160-yen (US$1.39) entry fee.
▼ You’ll want to hold on to your ticket as you’ll need to give it back to staff when you exit the area.
南海なんば駅に行った際、是非行ってみて下さい(*^^*)— レオ太郎@家入レオ10周年ライブ余韻中 (@leo_leotarou) December 3, 2020
改札前の駅員さんに｢社員食堂を利用したい｣と伝えると、入場券(160円)掛からず無料で構内に入る事ができます
代わりに構内入場証(無料)(↓画像)を受け取ります
※画像は拾い画です pic.twitter.com/qmaOZcrUcB
Head over to platform three and four and you’ll see a sign for the 2F South Gate. Don’t go up the stairs to the platform here — follow the sign to the 2F South Gate that takes you behind the stairs and along a corridor. Follow that corridor along for a few metres and you’ll come to a door on your left that says “Entry prohibited to those who aren’t staff or cafeteria patrons“.
南海なんば駅の構内にある社員食堂。一般人でも入店可能と聞いて前まで行ってみたものの、この面構えである。入るの無理やわw pic.twitter.com/46QFPxBXAS— ﾀｶﾁﾔﾝ (@takachanpowder) March 1, 2021
Push this door open and you’ll be greeted by the bright white lights of the cafeteria. As you might expect with a staff dining area, it’s a no-frills affair here, with a few tables and chairs, and a machine where you select and pay for your meal.
南海なんば駅の食堂、続き。— ＴＪ (@tetudo1234) September 29, 2021
バックヤードの曲がり角のすぐ先に、食堂があります。食券を買いますが、一般が買えるのは右上の緑のボタン。
カレー330円、唐揚げ定食470円という破格の安さ。さすがは社員食堂！ここを一般も利用できるのがすごいところ。しかもボリューム満点でした！#南海 #なんば pic.twitter.com/IF4MrOj4oe
Set meals change daily, with prices going up to around 520 yen for a ramen set meal, although most are priced at 470 yen. You can also purchase dishes on their own, with prices starting at 50 yen for a bowl of miso soup.
There are two set meals to choose from per day, known as either the “A set” or “B Set”, and the first two columns in the monthly meal schedule below show the set meals available from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., while the last two show the set meals available from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
在宅勤務になってしまったので、南海なんば駅の社食へ行けなくなってしまった pic.twitter.com/MszqyAmL60— アホネン (@ahahman0930) January 17, 2022
Once you’ve taken your meal ticket from the machine, pick up a tray and head over to the food counter, where you’ll hand over your ticket in exchange for your meal. This is where the quest to find the cafeteria becomes worth it, as some of the meals you can choose from include:
▼ A bowl of ramen for 280 yen…
ラーメンは食べたかったので、南海なんば駅社員食堂で、280円引きラーメン。 pic.twitter.com/fk8ITFWJrn— Greensig（しぐ） (@Greensig1) June 12, 2021
▼…a mapo tofu set meal for 470 yen…
今日は本職を早出、定時に終わり、いつもより早い夕食を‘南海なんば駅社員食堂’にて、B定食(麻婆豆腐￥470社員は―20)を戴きました。家庭料理っぽい味でしたね。— イエロー·ベルモント (@c2xiNJVYm7HhAQk) April 28, 2021
では、これから久しぶりの彼の地へと参ります。明日も朝から仕事ですがxx。 pic.twitter.com/hXs8GQIiaQ
▼…and katsu curry for 440 yen.
南海なんば駅の社員食堂初潜入カツカレー440円 pic.twitter.com/NkKI1kGsp9— まみー（岸和田の方の人）🌠⛩️☔ (@takitakishiwada) February 14, 2021
This is just a small taste of the myriad of options available here during each month, and the prices are incredible. As it’s a staff cafeteria, employees take precedence when it’s crowded, and their meals cost around 20 yen less than the regular prices listed for members of the public, but when prices are this low, nobody’s complaining.
▼ This 470-yen set meal comes with rice, miso soup, a main dish, and a side dish.
南海なんば駅の社員食堂で日替わりA定食470円。— 鍋 (@o2kare) September 19, 2021
ライスは普通でこの量。味も悪くなく、入場券分を加算しても優れていた。 pic.twitter.com/3lMPiiWykB
The cafeteria opens at 6:30 a.m. in the morning, where they serve simple breakfast set meals until 10:00 a.m. for 400 yen, which means you could easily eat breakfast, lunch and dinner here every day if you wanted to eat out and save some yen in the process.
So next time you’re making your way through Osaka, you might want to stop by and enjoy a taste of working life in Japan. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy a rare look behind the curtain at what fuels hungry rail staff throughout their working day, in the city that’s home to Japan’s spaceship trains.
Source: Tabelog, Twitter/南海なんば駅社員食堂
Top image: Pakutaso
