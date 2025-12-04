Shhh…don’t let anyone know we told you about the secrets you can find inside New Days.

Whenever anyone talks about Japanese convenience store chains, they’re usually referring to one of the nation’s top three, Lawson, 7-Eleven and Family Mart. However, locals know there are hidden gems to be found at other convenience stores, and over at New Days, the chain run by East Japan Railways (JR East), you’ll find some branches that have beer and sake servers inside of them.

▼ One such branch is located outside the east exit ticket gates of Tokyo’s JR Iidabashi Station.

This location flies under the radar for most tourists, and even a lot of locals are unaware of the hidden wonders that await beer and sake lovers inside. If you’re after a freshly poured beer, all you have to do is request your drink at the register by saying “nama biiru wo onegaishimasu” (“draft beer please”) and as soon as you pay for it you’ll get a cup, which you should take it over to the beer server at the counter.

After placing your cup on the tray and pressing the button with the beer icon on it, the beer server will automatically hold the plastic cup at an angle and pour the beer for you.

▼ This professionally poured beer only costs 330 yen (US$2.12), which is as cheap as a can of beer from the fridge.

Before requesting your beer at the counter, you’ll want to pick up some snacks to enjoy with it, because once you’ve poured your drink you can take it up to the next floor, where you’ll find an eat-in area for customers.

▼ Like a bar inside a convenience store.

To use the eat-in service, a receipt of 300 yen or more per person is required. Simply scan the QR code on your receipt at the entrance to enter.

The eat-in space is incredibly clean and spacious, with a cafe-like space and a separate workspace area. There are even beautifully clean restrooms, making this a great place to sip on a beer while exploring the city or after a long day at work. Some customers choose to work in the workspace, though, so you’ll want to be sure to keep quiet while using the area.

▼ A great spot for solo customers to unwind with a beer and a book.

After enjoying a draft beer at the Iidabashi store, sake lovers will want to head over to the branch outside the ticket gates of Ecute Ueno Park. because here, in addition to a draft beer server, they also have…

▼ … a sake server!

As the sign says, you can drink from one cup, and there’s a lineup of four different brands to choose from. To use the service, simply head over to the cashier and say “Nihonshuu wo onegaishimasu” (“Sake please”) and they’ll pour your desired tipple into the cup for you.

We ordered a cup of Asahiyama, a pure rice ginjo from Niigata, one of the country’s premier sake-producing regions, and it was utterly delicious and incredibly easy to drink.

▼ At 300 yen, this was another great deal.

The only downside to this location is the fact that there’s nowhere for you to sit and enjoy your delicious sake, but you’re fine to stand near the server and enjoy your tipple, which is a good option if you’re looking for a quick drink on your own or with a colleague after work.

With both the Iidabashi and Ueno branches located a 10-second walk from the ticket gates, they’re a great spot to stop by for a quick drink while riding the rails. Now is the best time to try them out too, while they remain a hidden secret amongst the world of Japanese convenience stores.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]