Cheap eats are getting harder to find in Tokyo, but these tips from a local will guide you to some hidden gems.

If you’ve ever thought to use AI when looking for somewhere to eat in Japan, it doesn’t always produce the best results. Not only will it sometimes direct you to restaurants that might be closed down, it doesn’t always have the most-up-to-date information when it comes to prices, and that can be especially unhelpful when you’re looking for a “One Coin” meal, as we often are.

These “One Coin” meals refer to lunches that don’t go over 500 yen (US$3.20), Japan’s largest denomination coin, and while they used to be widely available throughout the country, rising prices these days are making them harder to find. So what’s the best course of action when you want to find a “One Coin” meal? You ditch the machine and ask a local with experience, which for us is our reporter Yuichiro Wasai, who knows all the nooks and crannies of the food scene in Tokyo, particularly around Shinjuku, where our office is located.

Today, he’s introducing us to his top three places to eat lunch under 500 yen in Shinjuku, with one proviso – that he excludes Saizeriya, which is one of the best, and perhaps most well-knwon places to get a cheap feed.

So, let’s take a wander with Yuichiro, our local cheap eats guide for the day, whose first stop on the tour is the third place spot…

▼ … Kanoya.

Located about 10 seconds on foot from the southeast exit of JR Shinjuku Station, this branch of the popular noodle chain is particularly popular with workers looking for a cheap lunch. Prices are surprisingly cheap for such a central location, with a variety of options under 500 yen, such as Kake Udon or Kake Soba for 360 yen, Tanuki Udon or Soba for 420 yen, and Tsukimi Udon or Soba for 420 yen.

▼ Tsukimi (moon-viewing) noodles are so-called as they contain egg, which is said to resemble the full moon.

While the low prices might be more in line with what you’d expect at a standing soba noodle shop, this store provides seating, which is a nice bonus. Out of all the three restaurants in his list, Kanoya is the one Yuicihiro visits the most, but he’s put it in third place as there are two others that pip it at the post.

▼ In second place… Kameya.



Just as impressive as the aforementioned Kanoya, and with a similar-sounding name, this branch of Kameya in Shinjuku is slightly more touristy, due to its location in Omoide Yokocho, a popular tourist spot.

The cute exterior has many people stopping to take photos of the store as they pass through the tiny alleyway, but you really should stop here for a feed, as it ticks all the boxes of “cheap, delicious, and fast” that are so important to time-pressed diners on a budget. To give you an idea of the menu and prices, there’s Kake Udon or Soba for 390 yen, Kitsune Udon or Soba for 450 yen, and Egg Udon or Soba for 460 yen.

These prices don’t seem like they’re from 2026, nor do they seem like the prices you’d expect at a store so close to Shinjuku Station. To top it all off, this branch is open 24 hours, so you can stop by for breakfast, lunch or even a late meal after a night of drinking.

▼ The noodles here are great value for money, but you’ll want to keep in mind that, like Kanoya, this branch only accepts cash payments.

So which restaurant tops the list in first place?

▼ The Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building Cafeteria.

This cafeteria is designed to serve the many employees who work inside the government building, but it’s also open to the general public, making it a hidden gem for those who know how to find it.

Located on the 32nd floor, the cafeteria has stunning panoramic views of Tokyo, so it’s truly baffling that they offer a menu with a variety of dishes under 500 yen, such as Zaru Soba or Udon for 460 yen, Kitsune Soba or Udon for 480 yen, and Soy Sauce Ramen for 500 yen.

▼ The menu at the ticket machines is displayed in both Japanese and English.

▼ Zaru soba is one of Yuichiro’s highly recommended dishes here, particularly in the warmer months, when cold noodles really hit the spot.

Although the Shinjuku Ward Office also has a cafeteria that’s open to the public, in terms of the view, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building’s cafeteria is by far the best.

▼ The prices are low but the views are top-class.

▼ If you have a slightly bigger budget, you can enjoy set meals in the 700-900 yen range.

The daily special on this particular day was the Pork Fillet Cutlet with Sesame Sauce Set Meal (970 yen), which was great value.

▼ It’s amazing that you can get a pork cutlet with so many side dishes for only 970 yen.

If you do visit the cafeteria, it’s recommended that you avoid peak lunch hours, when it’s crowded with employees who are given priority service, due to their limited time for lunch breaks. Visiting during off-peak times means you’ll have more seating options and more of a chance for a window seat, where you can linger for a while and enjoy the view.

Tokyo’s food scene is ever-changing, so these prices are current as of this writing. With operating costs continually rising, we’re not sure how much longer these prices will be available, so now’s the time to enjoy a One Coin meal in Shinjuku while you can, and there are a few other hidden places in Tokyo still holding strong with meals under 500 yen.

Restaurant information

Kanoya Shinjuku Southeast Exit Store /

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 3-36-2, Shinjuku Kirin Building 1F

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-11:00 p.m.

Kameya Shinjuku Store/

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Nishi-Shinjuku 1-2-10, (inside Omoide Yokocho)

Open 24 hours

Closed Sundays

Staff Cafeteria, 32nd Floor, First Main Building

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Nishi-Shinjuku 2-8-1

Hours: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (lunch); 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (cafe menu)

Closed on days when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building is closed.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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