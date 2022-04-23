Nightly Hikaru Mix DJ events to stream online.

Last weekend Hikaru Utada thrilled fans by performing for the first time at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Up next is the surprising appearance of a Hikaru Utada pop-up store in Tokyo.

The Hikaru Utada Vinyl Pop-Up Shop will open next week and, true to its name, will be offering vinyl record versions of all eight of the singer’s albums. Though the first three, First Love, Distance, and Deep River saw vinyl release in March, the opening of the pop-up store coincides with new vinyl versions of Ultra Blue, Heart Station, Fantome, Hatsukoi. and even her newest album Bad Mode, which just came out in digital and CD versions in January.

The Tower Records branch in Tokyo’s Shibuya district will host the pop-up store, with its sixth floor serving as the venue, with the vinyl albums are priced at 5,093 yen (US$41) each. The outfit worn by Utada in the “Bad Mode” music video will also be on display.

In addition, after closing time in the store every night from April 27 to May 1 the Utada Hikaru Mix streaming DJ event will take place, featuring a different DJ and album each night, starting with Taku Takahashi of landmark Japanese hop hop group M-Flo. Each night’s session will be viewable through the official Hikaru Utada staff Instagram account here nightly at 11 p.m.

● April 27: Taku Takahashi

● April 28: TJO

● April 29: Yukibeb

● April 30: DJ Yanatake

● May 1: YonYon

The Hikaru Utada Vinyl Pop-Up Shop will be open from April 26 to May 2.

