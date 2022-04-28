No live chickens were harmed in the making of this masterpiece.

Attack on Titan is hugely popular with anime fans around the world, so much so that the Internet has become saturated with tributes, song covers, dances, and more. It takes a lot to stand out, but we’ve found something that may take the cake.

Japanese drummer Vman made a drum cover of Linked Horizon’s Guren no Yumiya, otherwise known as the opening theme song of Season One of the Attack on Titan anime. But as you may have already guessed by the title, he did it entirely with a drum set made of rubber chickens.

▼ Even the background vocals are covered by the chickens.

The nearly two-minute video features a dramatic intro with a shoutout to a certain fried chicken establishment, then launches into a symphony of squawking rubber chickens. Not only does it show his drumming skills, but it also shows the unexpectedly wide range of sounds a rubber chicken can produce. How did he come up with this idea? We have exclusive comments from Vman himself!

–How did you come up with the idea to play it with rubber chickens?

Vman: “In my previous band, we did a lot of YouTuber-like stuff, and I thought that putting the rubber chickens on my drum set would be funny. That’s how I came up with it!”

–Why did you decide to go with the Attack on Titan theme?

Vman: “It’s a song I like, but more than that, I know Attack on Titan is really popular with anime fans outside of Japan. Part of me chose it because I wanted to play something for fans overseas!”

▼ It will certainly leave an impact on overseas viewers, fan or not.

–How long did it take you to make the video?

Vman: “The rubber chickens weren’t producing the sounds I wanted right away, so it took about six hours total. It was rough…”

–Do you have plans to make more rubber chicken drum set videos? What songs are you thinking of playing?

Vman: “Definitely! I want to make a lot of them. I’m thinking of playing more popular anime songs that people outside of Japan will know, like the themes of Demon Slayer and Evangelion.”

▼ Imagine six hours of this from the chicken’s point of view.

There you have it! If you want to see more chicken videos both released and soon to be released (spoiler: there are X Japan and Justin Bieber covers already uploaded), check out Vman’s YouTube channel linked below.

Source: YouTube/ぶいまん

