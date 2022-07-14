Pretty much everyone is going to eat at least one onigiri in the next 100 days, right?

Onigiri (rice balls) are a staple of the Japanese diet. Some people eat them just about every day, and just about everyone eats at least a couple a month.

So basically, it’s not so much a question of if you’re going to eat an onigiri, but when, and the answer is almost definitely going to be “sometime within the next three months.” So it’s pretty convenient, and amazing, that you can now buy onigiri that will store, at room-temperature and prior to heating, for 100 days.

Called the Ishii no Tsukasa Nigiri, these long-lasting rice balls were developed by Chiba Prefecture’s Ishii Food Co. and Minitts, the company that manages Kyoto steak restaurant Hyakushokuya. What’s especially impressive is that Ishii prides itself on its additive-free products, and no preservatives are listed among the ingredients for the rice balls.

The lineup consists of three types: Steak (seasoned like Hyakushokuya’s steak-topped rice bowl and made with a mix of beef and chicken), Fried Rice, and Curry.

▼ Curry Ishii no Tsukasa Nigiri

The 100-day shelf life (from the date the onigiri was first made) isn’t the only impressive numerical statistic, though. Each Ishii no Tsukasa Nigiri also contains more than 10 grams of protein. In addition to pitching these as nutritious and convenient snacks, Ishiii and Minitts are also recommending them as disaster preparedness supplies to help those cut off from regular food supplies keep up their strength.

The onigiri can be prepared by heating them in the microwave or placing them in hot water, after which the makers say they’ll retain their flavor for another 48 hours as long as the wrapper remains unopened. For those in disaster-stricken areas with irregular access to electricity or cooking stoves, that means you can prepare two days’ worth at once, and for non-crisis situations, that lets you prepare the onigiri at home before heading out on a day hike or overnight camping trip.

▼ Most onigiri are spherical or triangular, but Ishii no Tsukasa Nigiri are square, in order to make them easier to separate into pieces and share with others.

The Fried Rice and Curry Ishii no Tsukasa Nigiri are priced at 250 yen (US$1.85), while the Steak is the premium option at 300 yen. They can be ordered through Ishii Food Co.’s online shop here, but if you’re planning to take some with you on your next hiking trip, make sure you don’t get lost on Japan’s most diabolically confusing mountain trails.

Source: PR Times, IT Media

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Ishii Food Co., PR Times

