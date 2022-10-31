Girls Chintai wants to help customers make the right chintai choice.
There’s a company in Tokyo called Girls Chintai. Chintai means “rental” in Japanese, so you might think that Girls Chintai is an escort service, but chintai here is referring to apartments, and Girls Chintai is a real estate agency.
So why “Girls?” Because…
#ルームツアー #roomtour #内見 #内見動画 #物件紹介 pic.twitter.com/cn63eQenBV— girls賃貸｜デート感覚で理想のお部屋探しを叶える (@GirlsRealestate) October 20, 2022
…Girls Chintai’s staff is made up of fashionable young ladies, who accompany clients on their visits to apartments they’re thinking about renting while creating a “date-like atmosphere.”
▼ Riri Sakino, one of Girls Chintai’s agents
The company’s website asks:
Have you ever had these kinds of problems?
● “I wish the person showing me apartments were a beautiful woman.”
● “On my day off, I want to look for an apartment, but I also want to go on a date.”
● “I don’t know what sort of apartment women want a guy to have.”
In keeping with that third point, Girls Chintai seems to focus on smaller apartments, of the size a working adult might be living alone in, but also having a romantic partner come over, and possibly spend the night, if and when he finds one. However, the company says that it welcomes both male and female customers.
▼ Some of Girls Chintai’s recent videos have a Halloween cosplay theme.
October 25, 2022
In Japan, it’s common in Japan to have a real estate agent guiding you around on apartment tours. Japanese landlords generally don’t handle leasing themselves, and instead register their property with one or more agencies. So when you’re looking for a new apartment to move into, you start by looking through an agency’s listings, pick out a few that look appealing, and then go with the agent to visit the apartments before making a decision.
▼ This one-bedroom apartment is an eight-minute walk from Shibuya Station in downtown Tokyo.
【物件情報】— girls賃貸｜デート感覚で理想のお部屋探しを叶える (@GirlsRealestate) October 27, 2022
賃料：20万
敷金：20万
礼金：20万
間取り：1LDK
専有面積：39.61㎡
構造：
築年：6年
アクセス：
京王井の頭線 神泉駅 徒歩4分
JR山手線 渋谷駅 徒歩8分#ルームツアー #roomtour #内見 #内見動画 #物件紹介 #ハロウィン pic.twitter.com/QEUury5nji
Girls Chintai’s “beautiful young women” angle is unique, though, but it’s appealing enough to keep them in business for close to two years now. In addition to Tokyo, they also handle apartments in the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba.
