The Japanese property market just got a whole lot tastier.

If you’ve ever looked for an apartment in Japan and one of your first thoughts was, “But how close is it to a Burger King?” your prayers have now been answered.

That’s because the fast food giant has teamed up with Japanese real estate agency Able for a new collaboration called BK Town, which kicked off on 17 November. According to Burger King, the new collaboration came about after they received numerous complaints from customers about there being no store nearby whenever a limited-time product was released, and with customers asking them to open a branch in their area, the fast food chain wanted to do something to satisfy their needs.

Burger King says they held repeated internal meetings to come up with a solution, and hit upon the idea that it might be possible to move customers closer to a Burger King branch instead. And so property information site BK Town was born, as a real estate portal that lists properties in the vicinity of a Burger King to help people “live in an area where flame-grilled 100-percent beef patties can be enjoyed all the time!”

As soon as the real estate site went live, Burger King Japan set about replying to a load of customers on Twitter who had asked for a branch to be set up in their area.

▼ In September, this customer said: “We, in Asao Ward, Kawasaki City, want you to open a store as soon as possible”.

After closing 22 stores last year, Burger King now has approximately 100 stores in Japan, mainly in the Kanto region, and plans to open 13 new stores in November and December, with more new locations to come next year.

Currently, the BK Town site lists rentals near Burger King stores in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Saitama, and Osaka prefectures, and as an added bonus, they’ll be conducting a special campaign where 10 people who lease rooms through their site will be chosen by lottery to win 100 Whoppers each.

With a room near Burger King and the chance to win 100 free Whoppers to feed you over the course of a year, this is an offer diehard fans won’t want to miss out on. Entries will be accepted until 18 January 2021, which is also the end date for the BK Town collaboration.

Of course, those who lease properties through the site will be able to stay put in their homes after the collaboration ends, according to their individual rental contracts, and continue to enjoy being in close vicinity of the chain, which is a bonus when they release mouthwatering limited-time specials like Ghost Whoppers, Fake Burgers, and sandwiches filled with blueberry sauce and mush’n’cheese.

