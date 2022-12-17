Mermaids, whales, and rabbits are in for 2023.

Looking for some New Year’s decorations with some contemporary flair? Starbucks Reserve Roastery is collaborating with Kyoto doll-making studio Shimada Kouen again to release a set of lucky Japanese gosho ningyo dolls in celebration of the new year, which happens to be the Year of the Rabbit.

Gosho ningyo are chubby porcelain dolls that have been part of Japanese court culture since at least 400 years ago, and today they remain an important piece of Japan’s cultural heritage. The collaboration is part of Starbucks Japan’s Jimoto + Project, wherein the company celebrates traditional Japanese arts and culture in a series of collaborations.

2023’s gosho ningyo collection includes eight different types of figures, some that will look very familiar to Starbucks fans. These first three items below will be sold until January 31, 2023.

The first design is the Mermaid, priced at 8,500 yen (US$61). It’s modeled after–you guessed it–the Starbucks mermaid logo, with a tail-like kimono train in Starbucks’ green color scheme. The tiny figure holds an even tinier dove as a symbol of peace.

The next design, the White Whale (7,000 yen), actually pays homage to Starbucks’ name origins. Starbucks’ founders were inspired by Henry Melville’s Moby Dick, in which the first mate’s name is Starbuck. This white whale has carefully-painted lines of gray and gold to accent the whale’s different parts, and its green eyes match the famous Starbucks green.

The third figure in the collection also runs with the oceanic theme: the Treasure Ship (7,500 yen), or takarabune in Japanese. In Japanese culture, takarabune are said to bring great fortune in the symbolic form of rice, but this particular treasure ship carries burlap sacks of coffee beans in honor of the coffee brand. The artist’s vision was to create a ship that carried coffee beans and dreams from all around the world. The symbol 獏 (baku) painted on the ship is said to devour bad dreams and other disasters to bring you a safe and peaceful year.

The next five items in the collection are only sold in limited quantities, so it’s first come, first serve! First up is the Gosho Ningyo With Tai (55,000 yen), a traditionally-styled Gosho ningyo that holds a red snapper to symbolize celebration and bring luck. Even the blue waves painted on the doll’s clothing have meaning, representing the wish for everyone to live in peace and happiness.

The Manekineko (55,000 yen) lucky cat doll is a fairly popular one in Japanese culture, symbolizing financial and business success.

If you want the red snapper luck without the higher price tag, consider this Small Gosho Ningyo With Tai doll for 4,500 yen. It’s a must-have if you want to symbolically ensure your happiness and luck for 2023.

And finally, the Year of the Rabbit characters! This is a set of earthenware bells called the Eto Dorei Set – Usagi no Onegai. The black and white bunnies have their little paws raised as they make a wish (onegai), holding a rope that is said to provide purification, and they ring a pretty and peaceful sound when shaken. The set costs 7,000 yen.

Love small figurines? Grab one or a few of these Hannari Usagi rabbit ones for 1,500 yen each. They come in yellow, pink, white, blue, and black, and all of them have little paws raised towards the moon. They’re all sold separately, so you’ll need to hop to the Reserve Roastery quickly if you want the full set!

If you want to shop for one of these at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, keep in mind that you will only be allowed to purchase one of each item until December 31. After that, customers can buy up to 10 of the same item. Just make sure you grab one before they’re all sold out!

