As we count down the days until New Year, Starbucks is kickstarting the celebrations in Japan with a whole new range of goods dedicated to the rabbit, the star animal for the 2023 zodiac year.

The new collection is based around the theme of “We Are Starbucks Coffee Rabbits — Living Somewhere in Coffee Tree Forests“, and the world they’re inviting us into is as adorably sweet as it sounds.

The range covers mugs, tumblers, gift cards, and even some cute plushies, so let’s take a closer look at some of the best products coming our way, starting with the limited-edition bottles and tumblers.

▼ Rabbit Pattern Bottle (2,150 yen [US$16.27])

▼ Rabbit Stainless Logo Bottle (4,400 yen)

▼ Rabbit Stainless Cylinder Tumbler Embossed (4,250 yen)

Moving on to the mugs, there are plenty to choose from.

▼ Latte Rabbit Mug

▼ New Year Rabbit Mug (available in a small size for 1,600 yen or a regular size for 2,300 yen)

▼ Rabbit Pattern Heat Resistant Glass Mug (2,300 yen)



▼ Mocha Rabbit Heat Resistant Glass Mug (2,600 yen)

Three of the mugs are cleverly designed to look like daruma, rotund paper-mache dolls that are commonly purchased from Japanese temples at New Year to wish for prosperity in the year ahead.

▼ Daruma Rabbit Whip Mug (2,050 yen)

▼ Daruma Mocha Rabbit Mug (2,050 yen)

▼ Daruma Latte Rabbit Mug (2,050 yen)

Our absolute favourite mug has to be the Whip Rabbit Lid Mug (3,100 yen), which comes with a removable lid.

▼ The rabbit really does look like a mound of whipped cream!

Another lid-topped item we can’t wait to get our hands on is the New Year Rabbit Canister (3,000 yen), which features a couple of very cute bunnies.

▼ There are also gift cards, starting at 700 yen…

▼ …a Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Rabbit (1,050 yen)…

▼ …and a Drink Hole Cap Bearista Rabbit for Reusable Cups (750 yen), which is a new take on the bear plug we purchased in 2021.

Moving on to some warm and snuggly items, we have the Bearista Rabbit (3,500 yen), which is limited to online sales only…

▼ …and the Mini Bearista Rabbit (2,000 yen), which comes with a clip so you can hang it from your bag.

Finally, we have the Mocha Rabbit Pouch (2,400 yen), which looks adorable both closed and open, thanks to the bunny-shaped ears in the design.

Starbucks also announced the release of a new design in the “Been There Series” as part of the new winter items coming to stores.

Available as a mug for 1,980 yen or stainless bottle for 4,840 yen, these two items feature some iconic Japanese winter scenery like camelias, kamakura snow huts, and Mt Fuji covered in snow.

Other images include a sumo wrestler, a couple of cranes, a hotpot, and a snow-topped daruma.

As always, these limited-edition goods look set to sell out within hours of going on sale, so if there’s something you like, mark your calendars for 26 December, when they go on sale at stores around Japan and online. And once you’re done shopping, don’t forget to reward yourself with one of Starbucks’ new Matcha Genmai drinks that go on sale the same day!

