Reward yourself with a series of exclusive limited-edition drinks.

Japan’s Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo is kicking off summer early this year with a collection of carefully crafted beverages designed for warmer weather. There’s a new offering to tempt you on every floor of the Roastery, so you can sip on malt milk beverages at the first-floor main bar before enjoying an exclusive tea up in the Teavana space on the second floor and finish with a flight of Piña Colada-inspired cocktails at the third-floor Arriviamo bar. The key ingredient this season is rice malt, which can be enjoyed in a number of beverages that are said to be “the perfect companion for a refined evening cool-down”.

▼ Brown Sugar Warabi Mochi Parfait Latte with Rice Malt Milk (1,500 yen [US$10.35] dine-in; 1,473 yen takeout)

This parfait-like beverage combines naturally sweet rice malt milk and espresso, topped with warabi mochi (a jelly-like bracken strach confection) and finished with ice cream, whipped cream, brown sugar syrup, and kinako (roasted soybean flour). Crafted like a Japanese parfait, this playful, innovative drink contains a fusion of traditional Japanese flavours with a Starbucks coffee twist.

▼ Brown Sugar Warabi Mochi Latte with Rice Malt Milk (1,100 yen dine-in; 1,080 yen takeout)

This simple, mellow beverage combines naturally sweet rice malt milk and espresso, topped with brown sugar syrup and warabi mochi, allowing you to enjoy the pure flavours of the ingredients.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Oleato Golden Gelato Cold Brew Float (1,050 yen dine-in; 1,031 yen takeout)

This luxurious beverage showcases Starbucks Reserve’s coffee beans by topping a smooth, sweet cold brew with gelato blended with fragrant olive oil, made using the Swiss-born frozen food processor “Pacojet”. Finished with a sprinkle of sea salt to enhance the flavours, this innovative drink expands the possibilities of the Oleato series, which explores different combinations of coffee and olive oil.

▼ Teavana Frozen Pineapple Kona Pop (1,500 yen dine-in; 1,473 yen takeout)

Up at the second-floor Teavana Bar, you’ll find this frozen beverage based on the “Teavana Pineapple Kona Pop”, a vibrant, refreshing blended tea featuring tangy pineapple and flowers such as rose and marigold. Blended with fresh fruit and ice, then topped with vanilla ice cream, the sweet-tart notes create a multi-layered taste experience, while a hint of coconut-flavoured mousse adds creaminess for an even more indulgent flavour. This drink is said to capture the luxurious feeling of being hit by a refreshing early summer breeze in a tropical resort.

▼ Brown Sugar Warabi Mochi Hojicha Tea Latte with Rice Malt Milk (1,100 yen dine-in; 1,080 yen takeout)

This drink replaces espresso with “Kaga-Boucha”, a type of Houijcha that contains roasted tea twigs, to deliver a refreshing tea twist on the traditional latte. The texture of warabi mochi and the toasted aromas of hojicha in this unique latte is said to be exquisite.

▼ Arriviamo Colada Flight (3,600 yen)

Up at the third-floor Arriviamo Bar, you can enjoy a flight of three Piña Colada-inspired beverages. These cocktails blend rum, milk and cream with “Teavana Peach Tranquility”, a tea known for its gentle peach flavor and chamomile aroma. Alongside the regular cocktail, you can sample two others: one featuring house-made cold brew cola syrup and another with vanilla ice cream.

▼ Non-alcoholic versions are also available.

While the Arriviamo cocktails threaten to steal the show, the rice malt milk beverages look set to shine as a new type of plant-based milk alternative. Made with a focus on flavour while incorporating fermentation methods in its making, it has a distinct sweetness and umami that makes it a perfect match for lattes, coffee, and tea.

This new lineup of drinks will be available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo from 9 May to 4 September, while stocks last.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!