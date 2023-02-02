Kabuki adaptation of the hit video game opens in Tokyo this spring.

There’s been a renewed interest in live-action adaptations of video games, with a slew of TV/streaming series and movies in that category set to premiere soon. But when Final Fantasy X makes the leap to live action this spring, it won’t be in theaters or on TV screens, but on stage in Tokyo with the Final Fantasy X kabuki play.

First announced in July, the Toyosu neighborhood’s IHI Stage Around Theater will serve as the play’s venue, and the production has just released its first in-costume look at kabuki actor Nakamura Yonekichi, who will play Yuna. Instead of just providing a still image of Nakamura dressed as the game’s female lead, though, we’ve been given a video recreation of one of Final Fantasy X’s most famous scenes, in which Yuna performs a ritual known as the Sending.

Yuna’s role within the game is as the party’s summoner, a recurring Final Fantasy class that summons mythical beasts to fight on behalf of the heroes. However, Yuna is also tasked with helping reluctant souls of the deceased cross over into the afterlife, via a dance-like ritual in which the spirits rise and circle around her before being freed of their lingering regret, animosity, and other negative emotions.

In addition to the kabuki play’s faithful costuming and elegant choreography, the preview video shows off some of the impressive digital effects that will be incorporated into the play.

The Final Fantasy X kabuki play opens on March 4 and runs until April 12, with tickets available online through the official website here.

Source: YouTube/【公式】木下グループ presents『新作歌舞伎 ファイナルファンタジーX』 via Otakomu

Images: YouTube/【公式】木下グループ presents『新作歌舞伎 ファイナルファンタジーX』

