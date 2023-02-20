I’d look like that too if my hair were meat.

The 20th of February is fast upon us, which as we all know means it is once again Kabuki Day! This being the day that Izumo no Okuni is said to have first performed kabuki for Tokugawa Ieyasu in 1607, it’s only natural to bring out the kabuki tree and sing some kabuki carols.

And for all you ultra-last-minute Kabuki Day shoppers, the Art Beef Gallery has a very special item for sale. The Art Beef Gallery is an online retailer that specializes in selling boxes of high-grade wagyu beef with lids based on classic works of ukiyo-e woodblock printing.

▼ When you want to tell someone how you feel, say it with meat.

At 1 p.m. on 20 February, Art Beef Gallery added a new work to their lineup in honor of Kabuki Day. It features one of the main performers of Renjishi, a kabuki dance in which two performers don very large red and white wigs that symbolize the manes of a lion cub and father respectively. This iconic kabuki look was also prominent in games such as Kabuki Quantum Fighter for the NES and Mystical Fighter for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive.

▼ Sorry to digress, but it’s hard not to get swept up in the spirit of Kabuki Day.

In Art Beef Gallery’s Kabuki Renjishi the lid of the box bears an ukiyo-e image of the red-haired character with the role of his red locks played by A5-Grade Omi beef from Omihachiman City, Shiga Prefecture. Omi beef stands alongside Kobe and Matsusaka as one of the top three wagyu brands in the country.

Purchasers can choose from sirloin, chuck, or brisket cuts at prices ranging from 7,000 to 15,000 yen (US$52-$112).

The box can also be reused as a work of art simply by filling the holes with a sheet of red paper, or other color if you’re feeling adventurous.

▼ Despite this promotional image, which shows the ukiyo-e-style beef Mt. Fuji, we do not advise hanging meat on your wall

However, since they’re sold online and didn’t go on sale until the afternoon of 20 February, they’ll probably make a better belated Kabuki Day gift. But Art Beef Gallery says they’ll make a great gift for any special milestone such as graduation or getting a new job…not that either of those things holds a candle to Kabuki Day.

Each box will last for up to three weeks when frozen too, so it’s okay to pace yourself with all that prime beef. It also means you can save your Kabuki Renjichi box of beef until the opening of the Final Fantasy X kabuki play next month!

