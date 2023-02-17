The suspect claims to have been attracted to the victim.

The problem with using bicycles as a common form of transportation is that they’re often parked outside and open to the environment, accidents, or even theft. These are risks everyone is aware of and takes into consideration any time a bike is left unattended. What took place on 15 December last year, however, is quite possibly the last thing anyone would expect to have happen to a bicycle.

At about 7:30 a.m. on the day in question, a teenager approached her bicycle which was parked outside a station in Soma City, Fukushima Prefecture. However, sitting atop the seat was human fecal matter. She immediately notified the police and an investigation was launched.

As a result, a 28-year-old man who lives in neighboring Miyagi Prefecture was arrested on suspicion of vandalism. The suspect is accused of defecating on the bicycle seat sometime between 5 p.m. on 14 December and 7:30 a.m. the following day when the victim left her bike in the parking area.

Although details surrounding the incident are few and far between, the police were specific that the seat had been defecated upon, rather than the feces having been placed or smeared in another way. A motive was also initially unknown until about a day later, when the suspect reportedly admitted that he was attracted to the victim and specifically targeted her bike.

