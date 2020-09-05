Hero parents risk their lives to catch a predator.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on 2 September, a residential district in Toyokawa City, Aichi Prefecture became the scene of a dramatic suspected attempted murder after a pervert was caught photographing a young female resident while she bathed in her bathroom.

The victim screamed when she realised she was being photographed, alerting her parents, who immediately rushed outside to look for the culprit. The man, who had been photographing the daughter with his smartphone, then attempted to flee the scene by getting into his car, but the mother stood in front of the vehicle, blocking its path.

The assailant then went to reverse the vehicle, but the father appeared and stood behind the car. With both parents working together to block his escape route, the man then decided to drive forward, as the 55-year-old mother clung onto the bonnet of the car.

The driver drove with the woman on the hood of the car for about 20 metres (65.6 feet) without stopping. The father ran behind in pursuit, and managed to somehow wrangle his way into the driver’s seat of the car to stop the vehicle.

The man was then pulled from the car, where he prostrated himself on the road in apology in front of the parents. He was handed over to police officers, who had rushed to the scene.

The mother escaped with slight bruises on her knees, and the assailant, Taiki Saito, a 25-year-old firefighter, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

The man has denied the charges, saying he was aware that the woman was on the bonnet of the car but didn’t intend to kill her.

People online were appalled by the crime, but filled with admiration and praise for the parents.

“Kudos to the mother who was determined to not let him get away.”

“These parents who risked their lives for their daughter are amazing.”

“They’re like action movie heroes.”

“Such a strong woman, to escape with just bruises after something like this!”

“It’s lucky she wasn’t killed — I remember reading news of a shopkeeper who clung to a thief’s car bonnet and he was hit by a utility pole and died.”



It is incredibly fortunate that the family was able to catch the perpetrator without suffering more serious bodily harm. Police say they are now investigating the motives of the fireman that led to the incident.

