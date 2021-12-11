And the vast majority want to look good when they go to see them.

Like all languages, Japanese is constantly evolving, and one word that’s taken on a new meaning in recent years is oshi. Originally the noun-form of the verb osu, or “support,” it’s been adopted in fan culture to mean a celebrity or character that one feels a singularly strong devotion to, such as a favorite idol singer, voice actor or anime star.

Developing that sort of crush on a person you’ve never met, or a character who isn’t actually real, might seem like the exclusive proclivity of male otaku, but there’s no shortage of women with an oshi as well. To gauge just how many, Japanese marketing research firm Cross Marketing surveyed 500 women between the ages of 20 and 49, and found that nearly half, 46.6 percent, have an oshi.

Part of having an oshi is engaging in oshikatsu, or “oshi activities,” such as going to concerts, meet-and-greets, and other fan events. When asked about their preparations for oshikatsu events, the vast majority of women with an oshi, 81.8 percent, say they make an extra effort to look their best before their arrive, with their specific ways of dolling themselves up listed below:

Before going to an oshikatsu event, I:

● Use skincare products: 79.5 percent of respondents with an oshi

● Go on a diet: 65.8 percent

● Make sure my hair is done nicely: 59 percent

● Make sure my nails are done nicely: 43.6 percent

● Make sure my legs look nice (with special massages or by wearing compression socks): 27.4 percent

● Other: 5.1 percent ▼ Gotta do that oshikatsu pre-gaming.

Of course, with the pandemic still going on, the number of oshikatsu events are way down, and those that are happening are much smaller in scale. The respondents are hoping things get back to normal soon, though. Out of the 500 women polled, when asked, in general, what they want to do once the pandemic ends, 16.8 percent say they’re looking forward to being able to see their oshi at event venues again, which was more women who said they’re looking forward to visiting their hometowns and seeing their parents (15.2 percent). Considering that those numbers are for the full field of respondents, not just the women who have an oshi, the pull of an oshi’s allure looks to be especially strong for those who’ve found one.

