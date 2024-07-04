Get the best of Japanese art and music in this limited release.

When Fender Flagship Tokyo opened in Harajuku last year, our own Mr. Sato was one of the first to check out the guitars, basses, and ham sandwiches on sale, but this campaign may give him reason to go back for a second round. On June 11, Fender Flagship Tokyo started reservations for Made in Japan Art Canvas Hokusai, a collection of three electric guitars with designs inspired by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849).

Hokusai is best known for his ukiyo-e style woodblock prints of various views of Mount Fuji throughout different times and seasons. Three of his most popular works are featured in the limited collection for 198,000 yen (US$1,224.86) each.

▼ Made in Japan Art Canvas Esquire®, The Great Wave

▼ Original artwork

This design is based on one of Hokusai’s most iconic works, The Great Wave Off Kanagawa. It was the first work in his Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji art series. It was produced sometime in the early 1830s.

▼ Made in Japan Art Canvas Esquire®, Mount Fuji

▼ Original artwork

The original work this design is based on is known as Thunderstorm Beneath the Summit or Rainstorm Beneath the Summit. Judging by the appearance of the mountain and the clouds, this was likely based on a view of Mount Fuji’s western face.

▼ Made in Japan Art Canvas Esquire®, Tama River

▼ Original artwork

Based on Tama River in Musashi Province, this depicts Mount Fuji as viewed from present-day Tokyo. This particular work features people along with natural scenery, adding entertaining contrast.

To reserve one of these Made in Japan Art Canvas Hokusai masterpieces, you need to visit the Fender Flagship Tokyo shop in person to fill out a reservation form along with the money for the instrument. Guitars are expected to ship out at the end of November 2024. If you’re considering picking up one of these bad boys, we’ve provided the address of the shop below.

Store information

Fender Flagship Tokyo

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 1-8-10

東京都渋谷区神宮前1-8-10

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Closed during New Year holidays

Website

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Wikipedia (1, 2, 3)

Sources: PR Times, Wikipedia (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

