Namco Tokyo pours drinks, serves Pacman parfaits, and plays game music into the night in Shinjuku.

Shinjuku is one of Tokyo’s busiest neighborhoods, filled with shops, restaurants, and bars, and the liveliest part of Shinjuku is the section called Kabukicho. Next month, Kabukicho is getting a brand-new nightlife option from none other than video game giant Bandai Namco.

Called Namco Tokyo, the 1,431-square meter (15,403-square foot) amusement arcade complex will be housed in the recently built Tokyo Kabukicho Tower skyscraper (the same building where you can see the live-action Evangelion stage play). The most unique part of the complex will be the Music and Playlounge Asobinotes, a bar with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, games to play, and AI DJ game music performances.

▼ In addition to good old-fashioned beer and shochu sours, Asobinotes serves original cocktails and mocktails.

If you’re feeling hungry, Asobinotes has teamed up with two partners who can help. First up, late-night parfait cafe chain Parfaiteria Bel (who you might remember from our canned shortcake taste test) has created something special just for Asobinotes: a strawberry-topped Pacman Parfait!

On the other hand, if your cravings are running more savory than sweet, gourmet canned goods shop Cannederful has prepared a selection of tins of regional specialties from across Japan, which have become popular drinking snacks in recent years.

The bar shares its Asobinotes name with Bandai Namco’s “sound entertainment” division, and the bar’s speakers will be pumping out energetic game music and remixes courtesy of a team of animated DJ characters operated by Bandai Namco’s AI technology. None other than Pacman himself is one of the DJs, as are Asobinotes’ Den-chan, Fua, Mirai Komachi, and Den-On-Bu.

Elsewhere in Namco Tokyo, you’ll find Banpreya Tokyo Figure Collection, an array of crane games stocked with figures from anime franchises popular both with fans in Japan and overseas…

…and the one-of-a-kind gigantic Big Crane machine, which measures 3.3 meters (10.8 feet) across and is stocked with jumbo-sized prizes.

Those looking for more compact trinkets will want to turn their feet towards the Gashapon Bandai Official Shop and its 250 capsule toy machines…

…which includes the first-ever Gashapon Odyssey machine, which uses a giant LED screen and a pirate ship-style wheel for its crank.

Rounding out the attractions are an Ichibankuji Official Shop, for those looking to try their luck with Bandai’s paper-lottery prize drawing promotions where you’re guaranteed some sort of otaku merch…

…and a One Piece Card Game Official Shop, which welcomes both veteran and beginner players alike, and even has introductory classes to help first-timers learn the ins and outs of the game

With Kabukicho being Tokyo’s biggest nightlife center, Namco Tokyo stays open late, all the way to 1 a.m., so you’ll want to check the time of your last train before you head out. The center opens on April 14, and if you need an extra-large arcade before that, there’s also the new Namco arcade that just opened in Akihabara.

Location information

Namco Tokyo / ナムコトーキョー

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Kabukicho 1-29-1, Tokyu Kabukicho Tower 3rd floor

東京都新宿区歌舞伎町一丁目２９番１号 東急歌舞伎町タワー３F

Open 11 a.m.-1 a.m. (last drink orders at midnight)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

