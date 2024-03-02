A great place in Shinjuku for an early morning breakfast or late-night snack.

Despite being a huge metropolis, a lot of Tokyo shuts down when the last trains depart the city after midnight. However, there is one place with a vibrant 24-hour nightlife that’s been dubbed “the city that never sleeps”, and that place is Kabukicho in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward.

▼ The entrance to Kabukicho.

Image: Pakutaso

When you’re looking for somewhere to eat in the wee hours of the morning, or any time before most other restaurants open at around 11 a.m., Kabukicho has a variety of options to choose from. One restaurant we can recommend is open 24 hours, serving kamameshi meals even for breakfast, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

▼ Kamameshihana