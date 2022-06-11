Branches open this summer in Yokohama and Fukuoka.

Up until 2005, Bandai and Namco were two separate companies, each with various subdivisions of their own specializing in anime, toys, home console video games, arcade machines, and more. So when they merged and became Bandai Namco, the family tree got even bigger, and now they’re getting a suitably gigantic specialty store.

Behold: the Bandai Namco Cross Store!

Bandai Namco is opening two branches of the brand-new megastore, one in Yokohama’s World Porters entertainment complex (pictured above) and the other in Fukuoka’s Canal City shopping center (as seen below).

Each looks like it’s going to cover essentially an entire floor of its building, and inside will be roughly a dozen different sub-stores, so let’s take a look at the lineup.

1. Tamashii Nations in Cross Store Entry Models, carrying figures from the Robotdamashii, S.H. Figuarts, Figuarts Zero, and Figuarts-mini lines

2. Ichibankuji Shop, with a rotating collection of the lottery system’s limited-time prizes

3. Gashapon Bandai Official Shop, filled with capsule toy machines which are themselves filled with Bandai Namco-produce capsule toys

4. Bancolle Select Store, the first-ever physical-location store for Bandai Namco’s adult-oriented character apparel brand

5. Bandai Spirits Hobby Shop, another first-ever physical store, with a focus on beginner-friendly plastic model kits from outside the Gundam franchise

6. Bandai Namco Cross Store One Piece Card Game Official Shop, the first dedicated store for the One Piece collectable card game, which will also host classes for beginners and competitions

7. Banpreya, a crane game specialty store with close to 100 different available prizes

8. Bandai Sofvi Station (Yokohama branch only), carrying a wide range of soft vinyl (“sofvi”) figures

9. Bikkura Tamago Official Shop, where you can find all sorts of items from the Bikkura Tamago series of egg-shaped bath salts with toys inside

10. Bandai Candy Official Shop, for snack/toy combo items

11. Sun Star Stationery Store, with character-themed notebooks, pouches, and the like

In addition, each Bandai Namco Cross Store will also contain a Namco arcade, Capsule Toy Store (with 2,200 capsule toy machines in Yokohama and 1,500 in Fukuoka), and event space for VR activities, food collaborations, and other festivities.

▼ The first event will be titled Shin Japan Heroes Amusement World and feature Evangelion, Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider.

Bandai Namco Cross Store opens in Yokohama on July 7 and in Fukuoka on July 16.

Store information

Bandai Namco Cross Store Yokohama / バンダイナムコ Cross Store 横浜

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Yokohama-shi, Chuo-ku, Shinko 2-2-1, World Porters 2nd floor

Open 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

Bandai Namco Cross Store Hakata / バンダイナムコ Cross Store 博多

Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Hakata-ku, Sumiyoshi 1-2-74 Canal City Hakata South Building basement level 1

福岡県福岡市博多区住吉1丁目2-74 キャナルシティ博多 サウスビルB1

Open 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Website

