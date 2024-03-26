The remastered and re-released theatrical feature is back in Japanese theaters for a limited time to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

As announced earlier this year, select episodes of the 1984-1985 TV animated series Sherlock Hound that were directed by the two-time Oscar-winning Hayao Miyazaki and compiled into two theatrical films are now enjoying a limited run from March 22 through April 18 at select theaters in Japan.

The TV series was originally an Italian-Japanese collaboration involving Hayao Miyazaki and other key staff in their pre-Studio Ghibli days. It featured anthropomorphized canine characters as the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes and his trusty sidekick Watson as they continuously thwarted the crimes of Professor Moriarty and his underlings in new stories created for this project. Miyazaki stepped away to focus on other projects when the production encountered temporary legal issues with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate, but his indelible directorial mark is present for the first half dozen episodes of the 26-episode series.

▼ A trailer for Sherlock Hound‘s Blu-ray release

The current theatrical release is a remastered version of two compilation films of the series composed of episodes directed by Miyazaki. Specifically, the film includes Sherlock Hound: Blue Ruby Chapter and Treasure at the Bottom of the Ocean Chapter (originally released theatrically in 1984 alongside Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind) as well as Sherlock Hound: Mrs. Hudson the Hostage Chapter and Aerial Battle at the Strait of Dover Chapter (originally released theatrically in 1986 alongside Laputa: Castle in the Sky–Studio Ghibli’s first animated film).

Sherlock Hound is particularly meaningful to our now 36-year-old Japanese-language reporter K. Masami, who hated school as a child but managed to motivate herself to go because she could watch Sherlock Hound once she got home. She recalls the series being largely an adventure drama with a dash of mystery thrown in and a story that generally wrapped up neatly at the conclusion of each episode. She watched the show every time while on the edge of her seat, thrilled by the exploits of the characters in a curious world that was ostensibly set in the past but featured steam punk-like technology.

▼ Poster for the current theatrical release

Therefore, Masami counted down the days until the 22nd arrived and she could finally re-experience this part of her childhood. She had initially thought that only people from her generation would go to see the film, but when she arrived at the theater, she was pleasantly surprised to see plenty of children there as well. As she watched the story unfold on the big screen, she found herself remembering particular scenes that she hadn’t seen for 40 years with a tinge of nostalgia. She was also amazed that she could actually remember most of the major plot points with no trouble at all.

Something that Masami hadn’t been aware of when viewing it as a child was Miyazaki’s directorial touch on everything. But now, so many years and so many Studio Ghibli animated classics later, nods to his familiar style were crystal clear to her. For instance, the rendering of food and the way the characters ate it, the scenery rushing past various fast-moving vehicles, and all of the minute details inside of a room were quite obviously screaming “Miyazaki was here.” It made her realize that Miyazaki’s style must be ingrained in her and other members of her generation’s very cells, and moved her in a way that most other movies don’t.

Also, she realized there’s something so comforting about hand-drawn animation. The brush lines and paint radiated a warmth that’s rare to see on TV or inside of a movie theater these days. That point also stirred up more feelings of nostalgia and wistfulness for a bygone era in Masami. Her final verdict on Sherlock Hound? It was perfect for those familiar with it as well as first-time viewers.

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]