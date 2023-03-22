It’s hard to see how his plan was any more convenient.

We all have times when we’re feeling too lazy, tired, or busy to handle things in the 100-percent optimum way. There are only so many hours in the day, after all, and it’s understandable that eventually everyone will be faced with the temptation to cut a corner or two.

At those times, though, there are two questions you should ask yourself. First, by avoiding what you should be doing now, are you actually going to end up creating more work for yourself in the future? And second, is the way by which you’re thinking of cutting the corner really, really gross?

Those were apparently both questions that a 50-year-old resident of Nagoya didn’t consider thoroughly enough. In February the man, who lives and works in the city’s Midori Ward, was caught dumping more than 30 plastic bottles of urine in the trash at his workplace. How did he get so many bottles of urine? By filling them up himself, with his own pee, at home.

When questioned by investigators, the man admitted “There is no mistake that I threw away plastic bottles filled with my own urine,” and when asked for his motive, said “It was a hassle to go to the shared bathroom in my dormitory.”

Reports don’t specify the exact size of the bottles, but do mention that they were made of PET (polyethylene terephthalate), the standard material for beverage bottles in Japan. Most drink bottles in Japan are either 350 or 500 milliliters (11.8 or 16.9 ounces), so if we split the difference at 425 milliliters, and conservatively estimate “more than 30” plastic bottles at 32 containers, that works out to 13.6 liters of urine, and with urine being roughly the same weight as water, those 13.6 liters of pee would weigh around 13.6 kilograms (30 pounds), which is a lot to lug with you to work. In addition, with the average amount of urine produced per pee-session for an adult male being around 300 milliliters, the man would have had to pee into bottles roughly four dozen times.

It’s unclear whether the man brought all the pee bottles to work in one batch, or transported them in a series of smaller hauls. Either way, though, after crunching the above numbers, it’s hard to see how it was any less hassle than using his dormitory’s bathroom, and now faces charges for violating Japan’s Waste Disposal Law.

Source: TBS News Dig via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!