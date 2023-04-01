Pamper your pooch with a special hanami trip to Mt Fuji.

It’s been one year since dog-friendly hotel Inumo Shibakoen by Villa Fontaine opened its doors in Tokyo, and to celebrate the anniversary they’re now offering a special cherry blossom-viewing bus tour for pups and their owners.

According to the hotel operators, the tour takes place on Japan’s first “dog-exclusive bus“, and while it looks like any other tour bus on the outside…

▼ …the inside has special specs to maximise comfort for both dogs and their owners.

Not only is the bus fitted with a non-slip wooden-style floor mat, the seating areas are more spacious than those on regular buses, to provide ample room for large dogs and owners with pet buggies.

▼ Every row has a roll screen to keep dogs apart and provide them with the privacy they need.

The bus tour starts at the hotel in Tokyo and goes out to Yamanashi Prefecture, where it stops at Arakurayama Sengen Park and Oshino Hakkai, a natural springs area.

▼ Yamanashi is home to one half of Mt. Fuji, so participants can expect plenty of glorious views of the iconic mountain during the tour.

One of the local specialties of Yamanashi Prefecture is Hoto Nabe, a noodle hot pot, and both dogs and their owners will be able to enjoy the specialty for lunch.

▼ Hoto for humans

▼ Hoto for pooches

Dogs will be able to stretch their legs and enjoy the cherry blossoms with their owners at Arakurayama Sengen Park and Oshino Hakkai, a natural monument in Japan.

The tour can be taken as a day trip or an overnight stay, with a maximum of 24 places available for each option, which is limited to 9 and 13 April. The one-day plan is priced at 29,800 yen (US$223.36) per person (including pooch), while the bus tour and accommodation plan is priced at 46,800 yen per person on weekdays and 49,800 yen per person on weekends.

As with any good bus tour, participants will be able to pose for a commemorative photo, but on this trip they’ll be making memories with their pooches!

Seats on the tour are limited, so if you’d like to treat your pup to a trip they’ll never forget, be sure to check out the links below. It’s a woof-cation we haven’t seen the likes of since the Shinkansen For Pets appeared for a short time last year!

Source, images: PR Times

