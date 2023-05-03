Experience both the pros and cons of being a kid again.

The Kids’ Perspective Exhibition opened last year as an empathy-boosting exhibit that let visitors experience the world from a child’s point of view. The exhibit included activities such as wearing a 21-kilogram (46.3-pound) baby head and carrying a super-heavy randoseru school backpack, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by small children on a daily basis.

▼ Nothing to see here, just a giant baby head.

Now, you can relive some of the joys of childhood as well as the hard bits at the Kids’ Perspective Cafe. The cafe is situated on an artificial lawn that simulates a picnic atmosphere, with a no-shoes policy to complete the experience.

▼ We hope you’re hungry.

For 1,500 yen (US$11), you can enjoy giant cake or cookie sets that come with an oversized drink. And yes, you can also get a bib with it. The cafe also uses sustainable packaging for their foods, and the cookies and cakes are provided by a company that works with people with disabilities.

▼ They have snacks to go, too!

Besides the sets, the cafe also offers regular-sized cookies with fun kid-related facts printed on the packaging, available in plain, spinach, kabocha squash, and banana flavors for 350 yen each.

The cafe also features four exhibits to enjoy, including the giant wearable baby head.

▼ You cannot escape the baby head.

There’s also a display called “Itochu’s 30 Minutes,” which provides a child’s perspective on time. Instead of minutes, you’ll experience time measured in fun and exciting moments.

You can also experience what it’s like to be towered over by standing next to a four-meter-tall (13.1 feet) outline of a person, representing an adult twice their size.

▼ Okay, that’s a little intimidating.

The Kids’ Perspective Cafe opened on April 27 in Tokyo’s Aoyama neighborhood, so you can stop by anytime for a nostalgic and unique perspective on life!

Cafe information

Kids’ Perspective Cafe / こどもの視点カフェ

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Kita-aoyama 2-3-1 Itochu Garden 2nd floor

東京都港区北青山2-3-1 Itochu Garden 2階

Open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (last order 5 p.m.)

Closed Mondays

Source and images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]