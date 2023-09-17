Hokkaido ryokan lets you suit up in lamellar to play Dance Dance Revolution and Out Run.

When travelers choose to book a night in a ryokan (Japanese-style inn) instead of a more modern hotel, the traditional ryokan atmosphere is usually the reason why. There’s an undeniable appeal to the understated elegance of classical Japanese interior design characterized by tatami reed floors, futon sleeping mats, hanging scroll artwork, and large, communal baths.

But in addition to that traditional atmosphere, many ryokan also have a retro vibe. Especially at ryokan with hot spring baths which include common-use areas for guests to relax in before or after their soak, you’ll often find a collection of arcade video games, but always ones from several decades back. Steeping yourself in traditional culture and doing a bit of retro gaming are both parts of the full ryokan range of experiences, and one inn in Hokkaido has now combined both by offering guests the option to play video games while wearing a full suit of samurai armor.

Takasago Onsen is a ryokan located in the town of Asahikawa, Hokkaido Prefecture. As of this month, they’ve added an “Armor Wearing” option to their accommodation plans, which allows you to strap on a set of lamellar, don a helmet, and enjoy yourself in the common-use area. In particular, the management recommends suiting up for a gaming session, as they’ve got a pretty nice selection of old-school coin-op titles in their game corner.

▼ Dancing in samurai armor

1999’s Dancing Stage featuring True Kiss Destination, part of Konami’s Dance Dance Revolution, looks to be just about the newest game at the ryokan, while the main focus is on landmark ‘80s titles such as Sega’s Out Run, Hang-On, and Power Drift, and Namco’s Pac-Man. Namco’s Final Lap 3 and Cosmo Gang, both released in the early ‘90s, are also part of the lineup.

▼ While not the deluxe hydraulic motion version, Takasago Onsen’s Power Drift cabinet looks to be remarkably well maintained, and is even still sporting its track layout placard above the unit.

Other memorably surreal photo ops present themselves in the ryokan’s gacha machine and dagashi (inexpensive retro candy) sales area, as well as the facility’s table tennis and air hockey tables.

▼ It’s like a samurai time slipped from Japan’s Sengoku era into the future, but not too far into the future.

The samurai armor option is limited to one party per day, though two people can take turns (though unfortunately, as with Universal Studios Japan’s Resident Evil survivor horror maze, the armor-wearing experience is not available for elementary school-age guests), and the option costs an additional 2,000 yen (US$13.70). Putting on the armor takes about 30 minutes, and the staff is happy to assist guests who have no first-hand experience with the process.

Location information

Takasago Onsen / 高砂温泉

Address: Hokkaido, Asahikawa-shi, Takasagodai 8-235-1-5

北海道旭川市高砂台8丁目235-1-5

Website

Source: PR Times via J-Town Net via Livedoor News

Images: PR Times

