Three Japanese companies are working together to help show the importance of a good night’s sleep.

Sleep is important for a lot of reasons; it’s great for health, for beauty, and for mood and motivation. So if you’re not getting enough, three Japanese companies, teamed up as the Hot Spring x Sleep Consortium, want to help you to relearn its importance with a special sleep analysis program at a hot spring resort.

The Hot Spring x Sleep Consortium is made up of JTB Tourism Research and Consulting Co., which conducts research on public health habits, S’UIMIN, a startup company from the University of Tsukuba which produces easy-to-use sleep measurement tools based on brain wave activity, and Ryokan Ohnuma, a Japanese-style inn in the hot spring town of Naruko in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture. They want to impress upon participants the importance of sleep by helping them measure the quality of their rest, and through a stay at an hot spring resort hopefully show what a good nights’ sleep feels like, so that they can consider why it’s important to improve sleep habits at home.

▼ If you find yourself falling asleep at meetings, you may want to sign up!

They’re currently recruiting participants for the program, who will receive S’UMIN’s original InSomnograf device mailed to their homes. The device will record brain wave activity as they sleep and send it to a medical professional, who will use it to produce a report on their sleep quality.

After that, participants will spend two nights at a hot spring resort, where Ryokan Ohnuma will do their best to give them a good night’s sleep. Naruko Onsen, the neighborhood where the inn is located, is designated by the Japanese government as a National Hot Spring Health Resort, and is a popular destination for working people looking to alleviate stress and exhaustion. The resort includes four private baths as well as three shared baths, which are all made up of natural hot spring water.

Participants will have the option to choose between multiple meal plans at the resort, comprised of a variety of healthy dishes as well as soup and rice. In this atmosphere of tranquility, relaxation, and health-based approaches, participants can expect two good nights’ sleep, which will, of course, be measured by the InSomnograf and compared to their everyday sleeping patterns.

Though participants will be required to pay for their stay, meals and transportation, the use of the InSomnograf is free for the duration of their stay and for the period of measurement beforehand. The consortium is looking for 20 people between the ages of 20 and 40 who live in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, or Saitama, and whose work is mostly conducted at a desk. If you’re interested, you can apply for the study here, but if you do, make sure you also book your stay at Ryokan Ohnuma for whatever days you desire here–or call to specify you’ll be participating in the study. You can book your stay for any time between now and November 30, but acceptance in the study is on a first-come, first-serve basis and applications are expected to close at the end of October.

Naruko is a charming hot spring town famous for its kokeshi dolls, so it’s definitely worth visiting either way. If you’re looking for a nice weekend vacation this fall, why not book a stay at Ryokan Ohnuma and get a free sleep analysis while you’re at it?

Source: PR Times

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: PR Times, Pakutaso

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!