This glamorous 10-seater counter restaurant serves up one of the best sushi deals in Tokyo.

Tokyo is home to the most exclusive sushi bars in the world, where you can sit at counter seats in a small setting and watch as skilled chefs carefully mould and present morsels of their recommended sushi to you, in what’s known as an “omakase” course.

Sadly, this type of ultimate sushi experience is usually out of reach for most people, not only because the best sushi bars are booked out for months and extremely difficult to get into, but because they’re incredibly expensive as well. However, thanks to the opening of a new bar in Tokyo’s glamorous Ginza neighbourhood, high-class sushi dining is now on the table for more of us, as a 21-course omakase meal here costs just 9,350 yen (US$62.13).

▼ The 21-course omakase meal can even be enjoyed with a 1.5-hour all-you-can-drink option for 12,000 yen.

A sushi bar omakase course in Ginza for less than 10,000 yen is practically unheard of, especially with globally renowned Sukiyabashi Jiro charging upwards of 55,000 yen ($365.54) for an omakase course in the same neighbourhood.

There is a reason for the affordable price, though, as this 10-seater restaurant, called Kitaoji Club, changes its chefs and menus depending on the season. First opened in July, the restaurant’s latest tenant is Tomokazu Okawa, the head chef from Ginza Sushi Banya Kai, who’s now running the space with students from the Itamae Open School, a school that started in November 2022 as a place to train the sushi chefs of tomorrow.

These students will work under the supervision of the head chef and other veteran chefs to serve the 21-course omakase meal created by Okawa.

While they hone their skills, diners reap the benefits with a meal that costs just a fraction of the price they’d normally pay for such a high-class experience.

▼ An opulent space like this is usually only reserved for diners with deep pockets.

Despite the reduced cost, there’s no skimping on ingredients, as the sushi contains first-class products carefully sourced directly from producers in local regions.

Some of the dishes include:

▼ Steamed Hairy Crab, made with large hairy crabs from Hokkaido.

▼ Ootoro (fatty tuna underbelly) Nigiri and Chuutoro (medium-fatty tuna underbelly) Nigiri, sourced from Kushiro, Hokkaido.

▼ Drunken Prawn, from Kagoshima, soaked in junmai sake (pure rice wine).

▼ Raw Sea Urchin Roll, from Hokkaido.

Every dish is a luxurious one to match the luxurious surroundings.

The only downside to this special experience is the fact that it’s only available for a limited period, from 6 November, 2023 to 29 February, 2024. There are two meal times every day — 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. — and the good news is, there are spots available on all days at the moment, so if you’re interested in trying one of the best sushi deals in Ginza, head over here to make a reservation.

Restaurant Information

Kitaoji Club CREATIVE ITAMAE / 北大路倶楽部 CREATIVE ITAMAE

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza -5-12, Daini Uruwashi Building 6F

東京都中央区銀座8-5-12 第二ウルワシビル6F

Dinner times: 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (two-hour slots) from 6 November 2023 to 29 February 2024

Closed weekends and public holidays

Source, images: PR Times

