You’ve never seen a Uniqlo quite like this.

Uniqlo is a brand recognized worldwide for its sensible clothing at low prices. Japanese consumers also seem to appreciate the efficient styles and calm colors of their clothing that don’t stand out too much. Still, it’s also nice to let loose once in a while, and that’s what the new Uniqlo Shinsaibashi location is all about.

This is a Uniqlo unlike any other and in addition to offering clothing, aims to offer a taste of Osaka culture in a variety of ways. Osaka tends to be known as a relatively flashy place where bright lights and even brighter colors are embraced. As such, this Uniqlo is also decked out in meters upon meters of red LED panels so you can see it from a distance.

▼ They also give the storefront a variety of looks.

That’s just the beginning, as there’s quite a load of Osakan touches on the inside. To start, the music played inside was composed especially for this store by none other than Taro Kido, the composer of countless jingles and theme songs over the decades that have earned him the nickname “The Mozart of Osaka.”

▼ Taro Kido’s “Uniqlo Shinsaibashi Song”

In between the soothing bounciness of Kido’s music, you can even hear the familiar voice of former Hanshin Tigers pitcher Kyuji Fujikawa making in-store announcements. Since retirement, Fujikawa has worked as a color commentator for professional games on TV and is now also letting you know where all the deals are in Uniqlo Shinsaibashi.

▼ You’ll need to listen to him too, because with Osaka’s signature in-your-face signage everything looks like a deal

Of course, there’s also some special Osaka-themed clothing up for grabs here too. Uniqlo has teamed up with a lineup of iconic local brands and local artists for a series of products. T-shirts and tote bags featuring the logos of mixed juice maker Sangari or cheesecake legend Rikuro Ojisan are available, as well as items featuring famous spots around Osaka by artists Urata Spancall and Kiyokazu Tsujino.

▼ Traditional Japanese confectioner Kiyasusohompo

▼ Cheesecake maker Rikuro Ojisan

▼ Green onion okonomiyaki pioneers Negiyaki-Yamamoto

▼ Ramen restaurant Kamukura

▼ Takoyaki vendor Kougaryu

▼ Side-dish specialists Kurakon

▼ Mixed juice icon Sangaria

Buy one, or better yet, buy them all because every purchase over 10,000 yen (US$67) will come with a free Uniqlo Shinsaibashi steel mug in one of 39 colors honoring Uniqlo’s 39th anniversary.

And you can carry your haul home in an exclusive Osaka-style Uniqlo bag with the store’s alternate name, “Uniqlo Double Deluxe” in bold lettering. And speaking of being deluxe, this Uniqlo is also aimed at sharing the culture of Osaka with the world and will be able to help customers in four languages.

▼ Matching toilet paper also for sale, because why not?

By the way, it’s important to note that this is the second Uniqlo store in the Shinsaibashi area of Osaka. The original Uniqlo Shinsaibashi-suji Shotengai store just a few meters away in the covered shopping arcade is still there, but provides a more normal Uniqlo shopping experience, aside from offering the same mugs and shopping bags with this store’s new nickname, “Miracle Mix”.

▼ It should be pretty easy to tell which one’s which though because they’re not really subtle about it.

While it’s nice to have options, it’d be hard to pass up the one-of-a-kind experience at Uniqlo Shinsaibashi. If you have trouble finding it, just follow the huge red lights!

Store information

Uniqlo Shinsaibashi / ユニクロダブルデラックス

Address: Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Chuo-ku, Shinsaibashisuji, 1-2-16

大阪府大阪市中央区心斎橋筋１－２－１６

Open: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Website

Images: ©Uniqlo

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!