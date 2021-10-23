You know what’s even better than buying Heat Tech? Recycling your Heat Tech.

Got some old Uniqlo Heat Tech or down wear that’s so worn out that you don’t plan on wearing it anymore? Instead of throwing it away, you can get free money for recycling it! From October 15 to November 30, you can get digital Uniqlo coupons (worth up to 1,000 yen [US$8.77]) for bringing in your old Heat Tech shirts, down jackets, or down vests.

This so-called “Re:Uniqlo” campaign aims to bring a greener image to the company, right down to the paperless reward coupons. The recycled items that are still wearable will go to places where clothes are in high demand, like refugee camps, non-profit organizations, UNHCR, and more. Unwearable items will be recycled into new clothing.

The Re:Uniqlo process on your end is pretty simple. All you need to do is bring what you want to recycle to a Uniqlo store, and you’ll get 200 yen per Heat Tech item or 1,000 yen per down-based item (jackets or vests). The 200-yen coupons are redeemable for purchases over 201 yen – which means you could potentially snag something for just 1 yen – and the 1,000-yen coupons can be used for purchases totaling over 5,000 yen.

▼ Here’s a sample of what the digital coupons look like.

There are a couple of catches, though. You can only earn a maximum of 1,000 yen for recycling Heat Tech items, so even if you bring in twenty Heat Tech shirts, you’ll still get 1,000 yen (and a much more minimalistic wardrobe). As for the down-based items, the only catch there is that scarves and blankets don’t count. But once you get your paperless coupon on your smartphone, you can use it anytime between now and February 28, 2022 at Uniqlo stores or even their online shop. That means you can spend it now on some new Heat Tech and down wear, or you can buy something totally unrelated! Uniqlo is your oyster.

So if you’ve been planning a closet cleanout before the end of the year, now is the time to get started. After all, the weather is getting colder, and you might need something warm, especially if you get a random-destination gacha plane ticket discount.

Source: Uniqlo

Top image: Flickr/MiNe

Insert images: Uniqlo

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]