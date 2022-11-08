Order gorgeous bunches of flowers straight to your doorstep with Uniqlo’s new online service.

Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo is known around the world for their stylish yet casual clothing, but did you know that at some Uniqlo stores, you can also buy bunches of fresh flowers? The service is called Uniqlo Flower, and has been available at certain branches of Uniqlo since 2020.

Now, the company have decided to extend the service to its online store, and customers in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures can order bouquets to be delivered straight to their home.

The line-up of bouquets includes your regular arrangements like carnations and roses, as well as monthly bouquets containing seasonal flowers (November’s seasonal flower is Texas bluebell).

Including shipping, the bouquets cost between 1,490 and 1,590 yen (roughly US$10-11) and any orders placed before midday will qualify for next day delivery. Should no delivery date be specified, the bouquets will arrive within three days of orders being placed.

You might be thinking “Really? Flowers from Uniqlo?” and to be honest, we were thinking the same. So we decided to order some for ourselves to see if they were any good, and went with some yellow roses and Baby’s-breath.

Included in the bouquet were five large yellow roses and a stalk of Baby’s-breath, and the colours were really vibrant!

Despite arriving in a box, the flowers looked really fresh and had a really beautiful scent. It was if we’d just bought them at a flower shop ourselves that very morning!

It appeared the secret to keeping the flowers fresh in transit was this ‘eco-jelly’ substance at the base of the bouquet wrapping.

All in all, we were really impressed with the quality of the Uniqlo Flower bouquet. The flowers looked fresh and vibrant, and it smelled amazing. At just 1,490 yen it’s around the same price you’d expect to pay at a florist, and there’s also the added bonus of the feeling of excitement that comes when opening the box, which you can’t get from brick and mortar flower shops!

If you want to add a few more florals in your daily life, or are looking for a simple gift for friends, check out Uniqlo Flower.

Just be aware than any orders that are not received by the buyer within two days will be returned to Uniqlo and no refunds will be given, so you’ll want to make sure you’re at home to receive the delivery.

