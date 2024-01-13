The fresh new year may already be into its second week, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop celebrating!

Though the annual festivities surrounding the new year may be over by now, your personal celebrations don’t have to end. And what better way to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with super limited-edition chocolates infused with black dragon sake?

Kamakura-based chocolate truffle maker Maison Cacao has teamed up with 220-year-old Fukui-based Kokuryu (meaning “Black Dragon”) Brewery–who once paired up with Final Fantasy for a gorgeous label–to make some special chocolates filled with the aroma of Kokuryu Daiginjo Tatsu sake.

Truffle Chocolate Kokuryu Daiginjo Tatsu is a mixture of dark and milk chocolate made from Colombian cocoa beans, and combined with the bright, fruity flavor Kokuryu Daiginjo Tatsu, which has notes of apple, tropical fruits, and melon, the chocolate flavor gets even deeper.

Maison Cacao and Kokuryu Brewery hope these chocolates bring you luck in the spirit of the Year of the Dragon, which welcomes new beginnings and new endeavors. You can taste Kokuryu Sake Brewery’s long history of passion and facing challenges, which is infused into the rich chocolate flavor. Hopefully, that spirit will welcome even more luck your way!

These chocolates are a super limited edition–they’re only available until the 16 of January, or while supplies last. They sell in a box of 16 for 2,808 yen (US$19) at the Maison Cacao shops in Kamakura, Yokohama, Tokyo, and Nagoya, and on Maison Cacao’s online shop, though it looks it’s already out of stock there. Maison Cacao’s liquor-infused chocolates are always a hit, so make sure you head out to buy them soon rather than later!

