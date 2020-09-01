Autumn is around the corner in Japan when chestnut flavored products start making an appearance.

Although temperatures across Japan are still uncomfortably and dangerously high, with September fast approaching it’s not surprising to start seeing various shops and restaurants promote autumn-themed items.

Happily for us, in many cases these treats involve involve chestnuts.

Starbucks Japan is no exception, and they’ve announced two new tantalizing beverages featuring chestnut, or marron as it’s often referred to in Japan.

The new seasonal drinks are being offered as part of their “Artful Autumn @ Starbucks” campaign, and we can’t wait to try the chestnut infused creations!

The first chestnut drink they’ve announced is the Chocolate Marron Frappuccino, available in just the Tall size for 590 yen (US$5.60).

The drink contains actual crushed chestnuts, which should make an excellent combination flavor-wise with the base milk and coffee. They’ve also added chocolate into the mix, with a drizzling of marron cacao sauce, which has the extra bonus of creating a lovely marbled pattern on top of the white whipped cream. And because you can never have too much chocolate, they’ve topped all of this with bitter chocolate flakes and candied cacao nibs, to give the drink not just a boost of flavor but a crunchy texture as well.

Their second chestnut flavored drink is the Chocolate Marron Latte, available in the standard four sizes (Short 450 yen, Tall 490 yen, Grande 530 yen, Venti 570 yen).

This drink is created with a steamed milk and espresso base combined with a marron cacao sauce, again topped with chocolate flakes and candied cacao nibs. Now if that doesn’t sound like a hot drink you can relax with — once the weather has cooled down, that is — we don’t know what would!

If you prefer something a little simpler but still with a hint of fall, they also have the Autumn Latte, a drink that combines an espresso made with their Autumn Blend coffee with steamed milk, also available in four sizes (Short 340 yen, Tall 380 yen, Grande 420 yen, Venti 570 yen). All three drinks will go on sale from September 2 at Starbucks locations across Japan, and the Chocolate Marron Frappuccino will be available until September 22, while the Chocolate Marron Latte and Autumn Latte will be on the menu until October 31.

Whether it’s strawberries or jiggly mochi, we know we can count on Starbucks Japan to add a little fun to our coffee breaks, and we’re glad to see they’ve got things covered this autumn season as well. We just hope the whether in Japan turns a bit more fall-like soon.

Source: Starbucks press release

Top image: Starbucks Japan website special preview page

Insert images Starbucks press release

