There’s made in Japan and then there’s really made in Japan.

Just last month, Nestlé added a new regional-exclusive KitKat to its range in Japan called “Tokyo Island Lemon“, which uses lemons grown in Ogasawara Town, located in Tokyo’s World Heritage-listed Ogasawara island chain.

▼ Ogasawara, on the island of Chichijima, takes 24 hours to get to by boat from the mainland, but it’s still part of the metropolis.

It was a surprise for many to learn that Tokyo was home to island lemons, but it’s not the only surprising thing being cultivated in Ogasawara. As it turns out, the island is also producing its own cacao, and it’s now being used to create another new KitKat, aptly called Tokyo Cacao.

Cacao trees have been quietly growing in Ogasawara since 2010, which is quite a feat seeing as cacao beans are typically grown in regions within 20 degrees north and south of the equator, and Japan is roughly 36 degrees north of the equator.

▼ Ogasawara is 20 to 27 degrees north

Hiratsuka Confectionery Company has been cultivating cacao in Ogasawara, overseeing everything from soil preparation to cultivation, harvesting, and fermentation, to ensure a safe and traceable supply chain.

According to the press release, Tokyo cacao is characterised by a strong, fruity aroma and mild flavour, which allows you to enjoy “the deliciousness and depth of flavour of the cacao itself”. It’s rare to find any chocolate in Japan made with Japanese-grown cacao, so this new KitKat release is sure to create a buzz with chocolate lovers around the world.

▼ It won’t be easy to get, however, as it’s only be available to purchase at select stores

The Tokyo Cacao will be sold in a cacao bean-shaped container containing four of the chocolates for 756 yen (US$5.05) and an eight-piece gift box for 1,296 yen. The chocolates can be purchased at souvenir stores in the Tokyo region, the Tokyo Gift Palette store at Tokyo Station, and Haneda and Narita airports from 9 November.

