“THAT’S ME!”

Today, we present a message from SoraNews24’s ace reporter Mr. Sato.

Hey, did you know? There’s a photo collection book on sale in France that has a picture of me, Mr. Sato, in it. I bet a lot of you didn’t know that, and neither did I! They just decided to do it on their own, without ever contacting me.

One of our site’s readers sent us a copy of the book in the mail, and when I started looking through it, yep, there I was!

The reader is married to a French man, and took a trip to France to visit his hometown at the end of the year. “I’m spending new Year’s in France, where we’re staying with my husband’s family. This morning, I was leafing through a book they just happened to have in their living room, and all of a sudden I saw a picture of SoraNews24’s Mr Sato!”, she told us.

At first, I didn’t really believe it. After all, I’ve heard that everyone has one or two people in the world who just happen to look exactly like them, so the person in the photo had to be someone else, right? Maybe it’s someone named Pierre Sato.

Just to be sure, though, I had her send me the book, and…

…that’s totally me!

▼ Left: The photo book

Right: Mr. Sato in SoraNews24’s This is What a Whopper With 1000 Slices of Cheese Looks Like article.

Even if it’s possible that Mr. Sato has an exact double wandering around France, it’s inconceivable that he also would eat something so ridiculous.

That’s a picture of me!

That’s me!

THAT’S TOTALLY ME, I TELLS YA!

TOTALLY, INDESPUTABLY, ABSOLUTELY ME!

ME, ME, THE ONE AND ONLY ME!

THIS GUY, RIGHT HERE – ME!

Trying to pull a fast one on me, are ya?

Are ya, huh? A fast one, huh?!?

FAST ONE? FAST ONE?!? FAST ONE?!?!?

Not so fast, you wannabe fast-one pullers!

Just sit tight, fast-oners, ’cause I got a little something for you!

‘CAUSE THAT’S A PICTURE OF ME!

To be continued…

Photos ©SoraNews24

