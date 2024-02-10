Five puppets for your five fingers.

The thing that makes Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku great is the sheer variety of things they offer. In addition to large-scale fashion items and interior decorations, they also have more compact ways to wear your fandom on your sleeve…or your fingertips.

Donguri Kyowakoku’s latest bundle of Ghibli finger puppets is set go on sale, and this time the spotlight is shining on Whisper of the Heart, and specifically the heartwarming classic’s feline cast.

Within the story, the dapperly dressed cat known as the Baron features as both a figurine in the antique shop that human protagonist Shizuku discovers, and also as a prominent character in the story the budding author writes. The Baron also shows up in multiple forms within the finger puppet collection, as the inanimate figurine both with and without his top hat, and also in his more expressive form from within Shizuku’s story.

Also part of the lineup is Louise, the Baron’s companion figurine/lost love…

…and Moon, the stray cat that initially leads Shizuku to the antique shop where she finds the Baron statue, befriends the store’s owner, and becomes acquainted with his grandson, aspiring violin-maker Seiji.

The complete set is being offered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here for 2,475 yen (US$17). With five puppets, there’s one for each finger on one hand, and if you’re looking for some more Ghibli characters for your remaining fingers, there are Totoro and Spirited Away sets too.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

