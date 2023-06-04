Studio Ghibli teams up with classic Tokyo menswear company for stylish collection arriving in time for Father’s Day.

Last month, Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku was offering beautiful carnation sets for Mother’s Day. This month, it’s Dad’s turn to be on the receiving end of gift-giving, and so just in time for Father’s Day Donguri Kyowakoku has released a brand-new line of My Neighbor Totoro tie pins.

Created in partnership with Mimatsu Shoji, a Tokyo-based men’s formalwear and accessory company founded in 1949, each of the brass tie pins features Ghibli’s instantly recognizable forest spirit, sometimes in more than one size, with a total of six different designs.

▼ Branch tie pin

▼ Leaf and Acorn

▼ Corn

With the solid color scheme and subdued shininess, the Totoro tie pins can easily blend in with formal or business attire. Still, the designs keep Totoro noticeable enough that if the person you’re talking to is a Ghibli anime fan, a smile is sure to appear on their face when they notice the character, as will you when you catch a glimpse of your reflection in a mirror or window.

▼ Umbrella

▼ Long Umbrella

▼ Mushroom

The Totoro tie pins will work, of course, with any necktie you happen to own. If you’re going for a coordinated look, though, the obvious pairing is with one of Donguri Kyowakoku’s new Totoro neckties, also jointly produced with Mimatsu Shoji.

The silk ties, with cotton embroidery, come in three colors, wine red, blue, and navy, and two designs, one with the small white Totoro, flowers, and clovers…

…and the other with the big Totoro and old roses.

The tie pins are priced at 5,500 yen (US$41) and the ties at 9,350, with all of them available for purchase through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here. Meanwhile, if you’re a more casual dresser, don’t forget about the new line of Ghibli Museum T-shirts, and if you are planning to dress up in an anime crossover way, don’t wait too long to order your Pokémon dress shirt, since your last chance is coming soon.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

